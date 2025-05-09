"You wanna feel safe” – Survivor star Mary Zheng reveals that her castmates are “getting death threats”

Survivor 48 contestant Mary Zheng is speaking out following her elimination from the long-running CBS competition show. Zheng, a 31-year-old substance abuse counselor, was voted out on the May 7, 2025 episode.

In an interview with the New York Post, Zheng shared that some of her fellow castmates have received death threats from fans due to their gameplay.

“When you’re watching a show, you wanna be entertained, right? But when you’re playing the game, you wanna feel safe, you wanna feel seen and you wanna win,”

she said. The situation has raised concerns over the extreme reactions from Survivor’s fanbase. While Zheng herself has not been targeted, she is calling for compassion and understanding, emphasizing that no player deserves threats over how they played the game.

Mary Zheng, who appeared on Survivor Season 48, revealed on May 8, 2025, in an interview with the New York Post that some of her castmates have been receiving death threats from fans. These threats followed her elimination from the May 7 episode, where the majority alliance on the show voted her out. Zheng made it clear that the criticism from fans had crossed a line.

“Nobody should be getting death threats,” she said.

While confirming that she personally had not been the target, Zheng expressed concern for her fellow contestants. She stated,

“Oh no. Not me. No, I’m not talking about myself. The fans have been really great for me.”

Zheng pointed out that viewers often overlook the personal dimensions of reality TV contestants, explaining that each person enters the game carrying their own history — including their strengths, traumas, and egos — and is genuinely doing their best. Her message was a request for viewers to approach the game with more empathy and to recognize the pressures and realities of being on Survivor.

Zheng shared that although she occasionally felt isolated during the game, she doesn’t harbor any resentment toward her fellow contestants. She explained that giving herself grace also means offering that same understanding to those she competed with.

“Everybody was playing for the first time and everybody was just trying to make the moves that they thought were best for them.” She added, “I don’t want anybody to think that I’m holding anything against anyone for the way that they played. Everyone’s just out there trying their best.”

Zheng elaborated on the difficulty of being excluded from the majority alliance, revealing a behind-the-scenes conversation with Kyle Fraser in which she challenged him to reflect on his gameplay. She recalled asking if he was truly proud of the way he was playing and encouraged him to take action.

However, her efforts didn’t shift the power dynamics, and the dominant alliance held strong, ultimately leading to her elimination. Zheng acknowledged the emotional toll of not forming strong connections on the island.

“Everybody was, like, playing this connection game — and it wasn’t a game. They weren’t playing a game, right? I was trying to play a game,” she said. “I would get to know someone, and then after a day they were gone.”

She said she felt the effects of not having those emotional bonds, especially as the season progressed and the alliances solidified. She also addressed her previous tensions with castmate Saiounia “Sai” Hughley, sharing that they reconciled after the season ended.

“Sai called me after the game and apologized and I accepted her apology,” Zheng said. “We’re good.”

Inside Mary Zheng’s elimination from Survivor 48

Mary Zheng was eliminated on May 7, 2025, in the episode of Survivor 48, after weeks of isolation from the majority alliance. Despite initially bonding with fellow contestant David Kinne and surviving an earlier vote with a Shot in the Dark play, Zheng’s position weakened after Kinne’s exit.

She attempted to disrupt the dominant group’s hold on the game by breaking social norms, including eating the tribe’s remaining coconut — a move intended to provoke action. However, her efforts failed to change the vote.

Zheng was ultimately sent home at the Final Seven, receiving a standing ovation from juror Kinne. After her elimination, she expressed no hard feelings and emphasized that everyone played to the best of their abilities. Speaking to Parade, Zheng later said she felt “antagonized and ostracized” during the game but remained gracious.

New episodes of Survivor season 48 air every Wednesday at 8 pm EST on CBS.

