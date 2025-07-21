"You worked your magic!" — 90 Day Fiancé alum Shekinah thanks her cousin for being her wedding planner

90 Day Fiancé stars Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven got married in bed on November 11, 2024, marking the 90th wedding of the TLC series. The couple tied the knot at the Mondrian's penthouse in West Hollywood in an unconventional 'bedding' (a wedding in bed). On July 17, 2025, Shekinah took to her Instagram to thank her cousin, Courtney, for planning the event.&quot;You worked your magic! I love you!&quot; Shekinah said.According to Courtney's official Instagram account, @courtneycargiledesign, she is an event producer, designer, and stylist. Shekinah, in the post, &quot;properly&quot; expressed her gratitude to Courtney for being an &quot;amazing&quot; wedding planner.The 90 Day Fiancé alum praised her for having the &quot;most calming energy of anyone&quot; she knew, and for delivering what she wanted the 'bedding' to look like. Shekinah further appreciated Courtney for listening to her problems and solving them promptly.The TLC star also credited her cousin for &quot;single-handedly&quot; stopping her &quot;emotional meltdown&quot; and transforming her &quot;dream into a reality.&quot;More details on 90 Day Fiancé fame Shekinah's cousin, Courtney View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her appreciation post for Courtney, Shekinah thanked her for planning the &quot;most unconventional wedding,&quot; which ran the risk of being &quot;trashy as hell if not executed perfectly!&quot; With all the variables in play, Shekinah was grateful to her cousin for executing everything to her and Sarper's preferences.According to Courtney's official website, courtneycargile.com, she runs her own company called Courtney Cargile Event Production &amp; Design, a &quot;full service event design, planning and production company,&quot; founded in 2013. The company specializes in private events, weddings, community gatherings, and corporate retreats.Courtney is described as the &quot;creative force&quot; behind each event, as she manages every show and provides a &quot;personalized approach when working with clients.&quot; She has also been featured in industry publications, including Martha Stewart, Style Me Pretty, Brides, and PopSugar. The 90 Day Fiancé star's cousin prefers paying attention to detail, as her website says:&quot;With a passion for hospitality, Courtney draws inspiration from people, focusing on storytelling and fostering strong client connections. Her exceptional ability to envision the big picture while attending to intricate details sets her apart.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an exclusive interview with People, published on June 16, 2025, Shekinah shared that Courtney helped plan the whole event, including the decor, which originally was not Shekinah and Sarper's taste, but was one of the only hotels that allowed filming.Shekinah mentioned that she loved the &quot;opulence and glamor,&quot; as well as the chandeliers and flowers.&quot;It was important that it didn’t feel casual and sloppy — no slippers or messy hair! I wanted it to be in bed but feel elegant and classy. I wanted the cityscape of Los Angeles in the background and chandeliers above us... I wanted a breeze coming in to give a light and airy feel to the room,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 90 Day Fiancé female cast member shared that J’Adore Les Fleurs provided her with the &quot;prettiest blooms,&quot; which also honored her and Sarper's late grandmothers. One of Sarper's grandmothers loved roses, while the other loved lavender.As a result, both were included in the floral arrangements for the wedding as well as the bridal bouquet. Orchids were also included in the setup to honor Shekinah's grandmother, LaVerne.While commenting on her new chapter in life with Sarper, the 90 Day Fiancé star said that she wanted the &quot;biggest, most comfy bed in the future&quot; so she could spend lots of time in it and make new memories.90 Day Fiancé can be streamed on Max.