“Your body is going to give up”- The 6000-lb Diaries with Dr. Now cast member gives Nefi an ultimatum to lose weight

Episode 10 of The 6000-lb Diaries with Dr. Now season 1, was released on July 14. The episode was titled Nefi, after the patient that the doctor was seeing in the episode.

The 25-year-old saw the doctor because he struggled to lose his 626 lbs of weight. Dr. Now correctly identified that Nefi had been a mama's boy all his life, which was part of the reason he wasn't able to lose weight. His counselling included reevaluating his relationship with her mother, so that he could approach weight loss with a new perspective.

After the doctor checked him in The 6000-lb Diaries with Dr. Now, he gave Nefi an ultimatum to start losing weight because he thought Nefi would die within the next five years if he wasn't serious about this.

"Your body is going to give up," Dr. Now said.

What the doctor said to Nefi in The 6000-lb Diaries with Dr. Now with Dr. Now episode 10

When Dr. Now weighed Nefi in The 6000-lb Diaries with Dr. Now he came to 619 lbs, which meant he didn't meet the goal the doctor had set for him. His mother, who was there, was also disappointed that Nefi didn't meet the limit. Nefi said that while he knew he didn't meet his goal, he did put in efforts.

"I know I didn't reach the goal of 60 lbs but I put the effort in," Nefi said.

Dr. Now was blunt with him in saying that Nefi never really tried losing any weight. He then told him that if he didn't want to be dead in the next five years, he needed to start losing weight now. The doctor reminded him that he didn't have much time and that his body was going to give up one day, and that day was very soon.

In the previous episode of The 6000-lb Diaries with Dr. Now, Nefi was seen carrying chips and snacks. He told his mom and the doctor that he needed them while playing video games with friends. Both were surprised.

His mom said she now understood why he locked his door—he was hiding snacks. The doctor asked if any of them were healthy, and Nefi admitted they weren’t. When she asked how long he had been hiding food, Nefi stayed silent. His mom then asked if he wanted to focus on surgery and a new life or keep choosing food.

In The 6000-lb Diaries with Dr. Now episode 10, Nefi told Dr. Now that he was a 10-lb baby and all the food was being brought to him by his mother since the day he was born. The doctor asked the mother if she had gone out and bought his son drugs. When she said no, the doctor mentioned that she went out and bought him food, which was more harmful to him than drugs at the moment.

"Food is dangerous like anything else," explained the doctor.

He further explained that they needed to look at food as something necessary for survival, but food in excess was as bad as poison. Nefi's mother noted that she never thought food was as bad as drugs.

When Nefi came to Dr. Now, he had complaints of knee pain, back pain, and difficulty in breathing, all because he was overweight. He stated that he was 25, but his body felt like it was 85. He shared that a part of him wanted to change, but another part of him was scared because he didn't know what would happen if he failed.

For more updates on The 6000-lb Diaries with Dr. Now fans of the show can follow the doctor's official Instagram page, @younannowzaradan.

