10 major highlights from Dead To Me season 3

Dead to Me, a crime drama created by Liz Feldman premiered on Netflix on May 3, 2019. After its formidable success a second season of the show aired on May 8, 2020. The third and concluding season of Dead To Me aired the same year on November 17, 2022.

In the third season of Dead to Me, Jen’s husband is dead and her widow wants to find out about his killer. Judy has also suffered a tragic loss. Jen and Judy meet at a support group and despite being complete opposites, they become friends. Judy tries to save Jen from a secret that could destroy her life completely.

The show stars Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale, and James Marsden as Ben Wood among many others.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers.

Dead to Me season 3: 10 major highlights in the final season

1) Judy steals pain relievers for Jen in her old-fashioned way (Episode 1)

In the first episode of the third season, Jen and Judy are victims of a hit-and-run accident. They are taken to the hospital and so is Ben, who is also injured.

Three of them are treated at the same hospital and Judy is seen faking a seizure and swiping a nurse’s identification card to steal painkillers for Jen, the same way she used to fake seizures during her childhood so that her mom could steal some drugs.

Later in the episode, Perez the investigator is shown persuading Nick that Steve's death was caused by the Greek Mafia after Steve's body is discovered. But Nick doesn't think this is true. Judy meets Ben, who tells her that Steve's body has been found.

2) Ben has an emotional breakdown (Episode 2)

In the second episode, Ben comes to Jen’s house with a gift basket. He later has an emotional breakdown as he feels guilty for being involved in the hit-and-run accident. Later in the episode, Detective Perez and Nick come to Jen’s house to take the statements of Jen and Judy, following the hit-and-run case.

A contentious discussion concerning Steve's death and the cover-up is observed between the investigator and Jen. Henry gives his wooden bird to Ben as a gesture and Ben is seen leaving the bird at the bar, which is later discovered by Nick.

3) Jen tells Judy that she might have cancer (Episode 3)

In the first episode of the third season, when Jen gets both the medical reports, she has a look at it and understands that Judy might be having cancer as her reports don’t look so good.

Jen tells Judy about her scan results in the second episode of the third season and tells her that the results were abnormal. She reveals to her that there is a high chance of Judy having cancer.

4) FBI starts investigating Steve’s murder (Episode 3)

In the third episode, we learn that the FBI has started investigating Steve’s murder. In the previous episode, Detective Perez was seen taking Jen’s and Judy’s statements about the hit and run.

In episode 3, Judy is visiting Glenn Moranis who is the FBI agent for this case. Judy tells her that the Greek mafia was involved. Nick is allowed by Perez to see the picture of the wood embedded in Steve’s head. Jen later admits to Perez that the murder weapon was a wooden bird.

Later in the episode, Jen discovers that Eileen (Steve and Ben’s mother) is depressed after Steve’s death. Jen is seen cheering her up. Meanwhile, Ben wants Judy to help him repair the damaged bird.

5) Ben confesses to Jen (Episode 4)

In the fourth episode of season 3, Ben rescues Jen after she locks herself in a room. Both of them are seen having a heartfelt conversation, following which Jen gives Ben ways to deal with his remorse.

Later in the episode, Ben is seen confessing to Jen that he was the reason behind Jen and Judy’s accident. He was intoxicated and hit their car. After hearing Ben, Jen kisses him and then they have s*x.

6) Ben decides to quit drinking (Episode 5)

As the fifth episode of season 3 commences, Charlie finds Ben in Jen's bedroom. Ben tells Charlie that just because he is an alcoholic, it doesn't necessarily make him bad. Later in the episode, Ben shows up at Judy's party intoxicated. He jumps into the pool to retrieve a wine bottle, which Charlie does not like.

Charlie yells at Ben to get his life in order, control his drinking habits, and also stay away from Jen, Ben goes to Nick at the police department and confesses to him that he needs help to fix his drinking problem.

7) Jen finds out that she is pregnant (Episodes 6 and 7)

After Judy’s chemotherapy sessions begin, Jen finds out that she is pregnant. She is hesitant to tell Ben, who has just come out of rehab. Ben reveals to Jen and Judy that he will be leaving Laguna Beach unless he finds a concrete reason to stay.

Jen tells Judy about her pregnancy, to which Judy doesn't have a positive reaction. Judy wants Jen to tell Ben that she loves him but also wants Ben to confess his crimes.

8) Ben gets arrested (Episode 7)

In the seventh episode, Ben comes clean to Jen and admits that he killed her husband. When Detective Perez confronts Jen, she tells him that Ben was the reason for the accident but she doesn’t want to press any charges because she is pregnant. However, when the episode ends, Perez is seen arresting Ben because of his involvement in the hit-and-run case.

9 ) Judy finds out that she will die (Episode 9)

In the 9th episode of Dead to Me, Judy finds out that her chemo is not working and the cancer is spreading all over her body. She doesn’t want to continue the treatment but wants to live the rest of her life to the fullest.

Later in the episode, Judy is seen paying a visit to Eleanor, who now wants to live with her after coming out of prison. Eleanor then shows up at Jen's house. In the midst of all this, Judy goes to falsely confess that she killed Steve because knows she will die anyway so she should take the blame on herself.

10) Judy finally dies in episode 10 of Dead to Me

In the last episode of the series, Jen finds a farewell note from Judy and also finds out that the family boat is missing. Judy had taken the family boat to the ocean so that she could die peacefully on her own.

Later in the episode, Jen is seen taking grief therapy. In the last and final scene of the season, Ben reveals to Jen that he believes that the Greek mafia was behind Steve's death and he is happy in life.

In the end, Jen tells him that he has to reveal something to him after which the credits roll.

All the seasons of Dead to Me are now streaming on Netflix.