10 memorable quotes from ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 premiered on August 28, 2025, with Jackie returning to Silver Falls after spending the summer in New York City. Her grief over her family and complicated feelings for the two Walter brothers, Alex and Cole, continued to take center stage this season.

Ali Novak's novel of the same name came to life throughout seasons 1 and 2 of the show. The teen romcom features several quotes, some wholesome, others funny, and overall memorable for fans. Whether it's Jackie rediscovering herself, Alex's sagely wisdom, or Cole's musings about life, My Life with the Walter Boys has something for everyone.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

From funny to inspiring: Most memorable quotes from My Life with the Walter Boys

1) "Tomorrow will be easier, okay?"- Alex Walter (Season 1, episode 1)

Alex reassures Jackie (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

From the get-go, Alex (Ashby Gentry) is introduced as the soft and reliable Walter brother. He shares his textbooks with Jackie, shows her his favorite horse, and helps Jackie after her family's fatal accident uproots her from her old life. Although she is grieving, Jackie tries to put on a brave face. But Alex can see it.

"Tomorrow will be easier, okay?" - Alex

It is a gentle reminder that things will get easier to bear with time, which Jackie needed to hear. Her grief journeys with her throughout seasons 1 and 2. So, this is one of the most memorable quotes from My Life with the Walter Boys because it establishes Alex's character and encapsulates the show's theme.

2) "This place is like nowhere on Earth. It's special."- Jackie (Season 1, episode 10)

Jackie embraces small-town life (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

My Life with the Walter Boys is about a teenage girl who is forced to restart her life under tragic conditions. She moves from the bustle of New York City to the quieter rural town of Silver Falls, Colorado. But the town comes alive for Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), who learns more about herself as she becomes part of it.

She has a conversation with Will while planning his wedding. In a pensive mood, he asks her what she thought of the town when she first got there. Her answer encapsulates how she accepts her new life, the town, and all the special things it could offer. Silver Falls is a central character in the show, which is obvious when she says,

"This place is like nowhere on Earth. It's special. And I think you could see that right away."

3) "You can't win until you learn to lose"- Cole Walter (Season 1, episode 3)

Cole shows his soft side (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Cole (Noah LaLonde) might be the brooding Walter brother who isn't easy to figure out, but as My Life with the Walter Boys progresses, fans see another side to him. He expresses deep feelings and creates genuine bonds. Case in point: When Cole teaches his little sister, Parker, how to play football. When her confidence slips and she is worried about losing, he immediately reminds her,

"It's like dad said: You can't win until you learn to lose."

This shows Jackie and the fans that Cole has a soft and vulnerable side, making him a quick favorite. His words are not just a reminder to a nine-year-old, but also to anyone watching, that losing is a part of life. Taking it in one's stride will help them learn and grow.

4) "It's gonna be okay. And if it's not okay, you're gonna tell me, okay?"- Katherine Walter (Season 2, episode 1)

Katherine helps Jackie (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Katherine, Jackie's mother's best friend and the mother of the Walter boys, shows up for her in times of grief and uncertainty. While she loses her actual family, Jackie ends up with a fiercely protective found family who always look out for her. After the season 1 finale, she runs away from Silver Falls. Katherine convinces her to come back, reminding her she belongs at home with them.

Jackie is uncertain, even a little shame-faced, to be around Cole and Alex again after running away from her relationship and unresolved feelings. When she returns to the farmhouse in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, Katherine senses her apprehension and shows up for her like a mother would.

"It's gonna be okay. And if it's not okay, you're gonna tell me, okay?" - Katherine Walter

5) "I look at something, like a car, see what it needs, and find a way to fix it."- Cole (Season 2, episode 8)

Cole describes himself as a fixer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

One of the most memorable quotes in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 comes from Cole. He reconnects with Jackie as they prep their college applications and reveals a piece of himself that explains his demeanor, actions, and motivations. He calls himself a "fixer," telling Jackie,

"I look at something, like a car, see what it needs, and find a way to fix it. I just wish life could be that simple."

This is a callback to season 1, where he fixes Jackie's teapot. It shows that Cole's nature is to be steadfast and loyal, always knowing a way out of a situation.

6) "I'm not made out of glass."- Jackie (Season 2, episode 6)

Jackie reminds people of her strength (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The Walter farmhouse stables are in shambles after a rogue lightning strike caused them to catch fire and burn down. The situation is tense, and everyone is mourning the loss of a beloved part of their home. Even still, Katherine is cautious about being too emotional around Jackie, knowing she has been through worse.

But My Life with the Walter Boys is a reminder that tragedies cannot be compared, and every feeling is valid in its all-consuming nature. Jackie reminds Katherine that she can care about others' grief even if something terrible happened to her in the past. Her statement is one of quiet strength, and Katherine recognizes her strength later on in the show.

"I just want to be treated like everyone else. I am not made out of glass." - Jackie.

7) "If I'm changing, I feel like it's because I'm becoming, like, more myself."- Nathan Walter (Season 2, episode 8)

Nathan finds himself (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

My Life with the Walter Boys has many subplots apart from the main love triangle, like Nathan Walter's journey as an openly gay high schooler in a small town. In this instance, Alex and Nathan talk about Nathan's new relationship with Zach. While Alex is dubious that Nathan is changing too much to fit into Zach's world, Nathan reminds him,

"If I'm changing, I feel like it's because I'm becoming, like, more myself."

In the context of the conversation, it might be Nathan trying to praise Zach for showing him new hobbies, but in the larger context, the quote is memorable for its ability to encapsulate Nate's journey. Everyone has some soul searching and growing up to do, but he more than most. This change is a part of his journey.

8) "Maybe you should just pick a boy!"- Grace Wagner (Season 2, episode 10)

Grace is Jackie's voice of reason (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Grace and Jackie have a conversation about Jackie's secret relationship with Alex. In utter confusion, Grace asks her best friend why she hasn't told everyone yet, astutely catching onto her lingering feelings for Cole. Jackie continues to be evasive and confused, which causes Grace to snap in frustration.

"Maybe you should just pick a boy!" - Grace

As Jackie's confidante, Grace has come along for the ride since season 1. She is the voice of reason, telling Jackie what every fan is yelling at their TV screen. She also reminds Jackie that she needs Cole to need her, and cannot let him go otherwise. The quote is equal parts funny and relatable.

9) "I've lived my whole life in your shadow. Do you know how hard that is?"- Alex (Season 1, episode 9)

Alex confronts Cole (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

My Life with the Walter Boys is a peek into sibling dynamics, with Alex and Cole at its helm. The pressure builds when Alex accuses Cole of not checking the reins of his horse, putting him in danger. From there, the conversation goes to Alex venting his frustrations about Cole cruising through life as the charming one.

"I've lived my whole life in your shadow. Do you know how hard that is?"- Alex in My Life with the Walter Boys

This is foreshadowing for how My Life with the Walter Boys will eventually unfold, with Jackie falling in love with Cole while being with Alex. This sense of inadequacy defines Alex's motivations to one-up his brother, and it all comes down to years of resentment.

10) "If we ratted on each other for every time someone did something, we'd probably be grounded forever."- Cole (Season 1, episode 2)

Cole's advice (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Jackie is in for a shock when she arrives at the Walter residence. The ruckus and the pranks are a far cry from her prim and proper life in New York City, and she must get used to it as soon as possible. When one of the siblings puts bleach in her shampoo and turns chunks of her hair blonde, she snitches to their mom.

Cole finds out and gives Jackie an important lesson in sibling dynamics, reminding her that to fit in with the crew, she must learn to take care of her own battles.

"If we ratted on each other for every time someone did something, we'd probably be grounded forever."- Cole in My Life with the Walter Boys

Watch My Life with the Walter Boys on Netflix.

