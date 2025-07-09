“100% played by Patrick Gibson” – Fans speculate Dexter star is the voice behind James Bond in 007 First Light

Patrick Gibson is at the center of speculation as fans online are convinced he voices the younger James Bond in 007: First Light, the upcoming game from Amazon and developer Amazon Games. The first trailer for the game, released on July 7, features a youthful take on the iconic MI6 agent, prompting a flurry of online theories around the actor behind the voice and character model.

While the developers have not officially revealed the voice cast, several fans claim that the voice and mannerisms are “100% Patrick Gibson.” Gibson recently gained attention for his portrayal of young Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin, and viewers are pointing to the similarities in tone, delivery, and overall demeanor between the two roles. Others also cite his past work in The OA and Shadow and Bone as evidence of his ability to portray a layered and complex protagonist.

Although no official confirmation has been made by Amazon or Gibson, this hasn’t stopped speculation from spreading. Many fans argue that Gibson’s casting would make sense, given his recent momentum in high-profile roles. The buzz also raises interest in both 007: First Light and the Dexter prequel series, possibly benefiting both franchises.

"It’s definitely him. Identified his voice in the trailer easily" - @bootman_89

“If it's true, I bet he will nail the job. He was phenomenal in Dexter: Original Sin.” - @ballxball786

“It’s obviously him I’m big fan of both bro I’m going crazy” — @IceTruckkillerX

The reactions continue with several users linking Gibson’s performance as Dexter to the intensity needed for James Bond. Some express excitement over his casting while others question the character model’s age. A few have also brought up his earlier work, suggesting that his acting background aligns with what fans expect from a young 007.

“Patrick Gibson as James Bond is such an exciting choice. I loved his performance as Dexter in Original Sin, he really nailed the intensity and charm. I can totally see him bringing that same energy to a younger 007 in First Light.” — @gamers_guide1

“He played young Dexter amazingly. He adds a new layer to him that makes the rest of the series feel more human. He will definitely add a new layer to 007” —@the_spoken_lies

“He was also great in the TV show The OA, very happy they picked him!” —@TheVoidGuardian

Beyond performance speculation, fans are discussing everything from Bond’s age in the trailer to his accent. Some users feel the model appears unusually young, while others are enthusiastic about the idea of an Irish actor leading the game.

“He just looks that little bit too young, the Bond model could pass for 19.” — @garrison_r80723

“Irish Bonds are the best.” — @justice4all77

“MY GOAT also loves DEXTER. This is so peak.” —@Hiddenkidtv

Patrick Gibson’s recent work and 007 First Light speculation continue to build

Patrick Gibson attends "Dexter: Original Sin" Cast In Conversation at 92NY (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Fans pointing to Patrick Gibson as the voice behind James Bond in 007 First Light are connecting the dots based on his recent roles. Gibson plays the lead in Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel to the long-running Dexter franchise. The show follows a young Dexter Morgan during his early years as a forensic student with a secret urge to kill. Viewers have noted that his performance balances control and intensity, which they say aligns well with a young Bond's profile.

007 First Light is set to be a single-player origin story that explores Bond’s early days in MI6. Developers have aimed to create a grounded and cinematic experience that presents a new beginning for the character. Fans believe Patrick Gibson’s past work, including The OA and Shadow and Bone, shows the range needed for such a portrayal.

His name has been trending in online discussions since the trailer dropped. While there has been no official confirmation from Amazon Games or Gibson, the speculation has helped drive attention toward the upcoming game and the Dexter prequel alike.

With speculation continuing to build, fans remain alert for any official confirmation about Patrick Gibson's role in 007 First Light. Whether he is the voice behind the younger Bond or not, the discussion has amplified interest in the game and Gibson's recent work.

Keep an eye on official announcements and updates to see if the fan theories prove correct, and comment to let us know what you think of this casting.

