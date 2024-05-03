3 movies based on the works of Tom Wolfe that you need to check out if you liked A Man in Full

A Man in Full is a recently released drama miniseries on Netflix. The series is an adaptation of the popular novel of the same name by acclaimed American author Tom Wolfe.

The 1998 novel follows the tumultuous downfall of an Atlanta real estate tycoon named Charlie Croker (played by Jeff Daniels). A Man in Full has a multifaceted plot that harbors themes of money, power, politics, and an old-school portrayal of masculinity.

The official synopsis of A Man in Full as per Netflix reads:

"When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace."

A Man in Full is an exciting watch that incorporates a nuanced social commentary along with the portrayal of a larger-than-life character. Viewers who enjoyed the Netflix miniseries are in for a treat as there are a few more adaptations of Tom Wolfe's works. Here are three films based on the works of Tom Wolfe.

3 Movies based on the works of Tom Wolfe if you liked A Man in Full on Netflix

1) The Bonfire of the Vanities

The Bonfire of the Vanities is an adaptation of Wolfe's bestselling work of the same name from 1987. The American satirical black comedy film features a star-studded cast including Tom Hanks, Melanie Griffith, Morgan Freeman, and Bruce Willis.

The novel takes an interesting look at issues like racism, class politics, and greed similar to themes discussed in A Man in Full. The film adaptation, however, had a colder reception when compared to the success of the book. Critics thought the film fell short of the mark in portraying the issues talked about in the book. However, the film could be worth a watch owing to the cast members. The synopsis of the film reads:

"After his mistress runs over a young teen, a Wall Street hotshot sees his life unravel in the spotlight and attracts the interest of a down-and-out reporter."

2) The Last American Hero

The Last American Hero is one of the most loved sports drama films from the 1970s. The film chronicles the journey of NASCAR driver Junior Johnson. The film is based on a popular essay by Tom Wolfe titled The Last American Hero Is Junior Johnson. Yes!. The essay was originally published in the Esquire magazine in March 1965.

In the film, Junior Jackson is portrayed by Jeff Bridges. Jackson was a former moonshine transporter before finding his calling in the business of racing. Other members of the cast include Valerie Perrine as Marge, Geraldine Fitzgerald as Mrs. Jackson, and Ned Beatty as Hackel. The synopsis of the film reads:

"A young hellraiser quits his moonshine business to try to become the best NASCAR racer the south has ever seen."

3) The Right Stuff

The Right Stuff is a historical drama film from 1983, based on the novel of the same name by Tom Wolfe. The plot follows the true story of the U.S. Marine, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force tests that went behind the famous Project Mercury.

The film features a star-studded cast including Sam Shepard, Ed Harris, Scott Glenn, Fred Ward, Dennis Quaid, and Barbara Hershey. The film has been awarded with four Academy Awards. The adaptation stayed true to the style of the novel and brilliantly showcased the journey of the seven military pilots involved in the first American human spaceflight.

The synopsis of the film reads:

"The U.S. space program's development from the breaking of the sound barrier to selection of the Mercury 7 astronauts, from a group of test pilots with a more seat-of-the-pants approach than the program's more cautious engineers preferred."

A Man in Full is the latest adaptation of the works of celebrated American author Tom Wolfe. All episodes are currently available for streaming on Netflix.