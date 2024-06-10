3 ways GOT's Danaerys and House of the Dragon's Rhaenyra are similar (and 3 ways they are not) 

HBO's House of the Dragon was the second major TV series created under the GOT universe, which included the original series that ran for 8 seasons and concluded in May 2019. Both series have been huge successes in their own right, and have given fans a range of memorable characters to celebrate.

That most obviously includes that of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen and Emma D'Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen. With the two major female players that the universe has resulted in thus far, fans are bound to find a range of similarities between the two characters. Both belonging to the same bloodline, there are both obvious similarities, and stark differences which make the two unique and original in their ways.

Here, we attempt to analyze both sides of the coin.

Trending

3 ways GOT's Danaerys and House of the Dragon's Rhaenyra are similar

#1) How they look

First and foremost, the obvious result of being a part of the same bloodline means that the two also share a range of physical traits. Both have flowing, blonde hair, and are described and seen as beautiful characters in both of the series.

The physical similarities are also in the form of their jet-blue eyes, which is another aspect that is common among most Targaryens. While this is like saying the two have the same surname considering it is their bloodline which has led to physical similarities, Rhaenyra and Danaerys are two of the most beautiful women seen in the overall GOT universe.

#2) Both are queens

While there are major differences in the way in which the two characters can win their throne, albeit very momentarily, both have served as the Queen of the seven kingdoms during their time. While Danaerys brought the King’s Landing to its knees in order to emerge as the queen, Rhanerya’s claim to the throne has been a bit more difficult.

She has been defected at the behest of Ser Otto Hightower and Queen Alicent, and will now embark on a war to reclaim it, in the coming season.

Read more: Otto Hightower is House of the Dragon's biggest antagonist, here's why

#3) Both are incestuous

Emilia Clarke at Investitures 2024: Emilia Clarke Among Recipients Image via Getty)

Well, an obvious but rather controversial way in which the two characters align is the fact that they have both been involved in incestuous relationships. While Rhanerya has been well aware right from the start that Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen: was her husband, Danaerys was caught in a different situation.

She had little idea about how Jon Snow was her own nephew, which was due to the fact that he was the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, taken in at birth by Ned Stark. Still, the result was similar, even if incestual relationships in general have also been common among the Targaryens.

Read more: Fact Check: Are the viral House of the Dragon banners in NYC real?

3 ways GOT's Danaerys and House of the Dragon's Rhaneyra are different

#1) One grew up in King’s Landing, the other in the Free Cities

Rhaenyra Targaryen was a princess, and grew up in the luxurious surroundings of the King’s Landing. She was the only surviving child of King Viserys I Targaryen from his first marriage, and was also his heir apparent.

However, for Danaerys, life was much different, as she grew up in exile alongside her brother Viserys. Daenerys’s marriage to Khal Drogo was a trade-off, and she had to struggle throughout her life, which eventually ended with her death, at the hands of her partner Jon Snow.

#2) Daenerys Targaryen was a dragon rider

The Mother of Dragons had 3 dragons of her own, and was the first dragon rider of her time/generation. On the other hand, Rhaenyra might be an impressive tactician. However, she is definitely not cut out for the nitty gritties of war, and is the last Targaryen that you will expect flying on the back of a dragon.

Spoiler alert, the same will most likely be true with respect to the future of House of the Dragon, as Rhaenyra tends to leave the dirty work to one of her many allies.

Read more: House of the Dragon: Why didn't Aegon want to be king?

#3) Rhenyra Targaryen is calmer than Daenerys Targaryen

While this is one consideration that might come under scrutiny as we go further in the House of the Dragon, the fact is that Rhaenyra is not the kind of hot-hed which led to Daenerys bringing down the King’s Landing in flames.

Despite being advised not to by multiple characters, Daenerys runs out of patience and completes her arc as the ‘mad queen’ in Game of Thrones. However, thus far, in Rhaenyra we have seen a character who is still steadfast in her notion that war can still be avoided. That approach also led to the death of Lucerys in the Season 3 Finale.

Hence, it might as well change in the future. However, that concludes our list of the obvious similarities and dissimilarities between the two major female characters.

Read more: 10 shows to watch before the release of House of the Dragon season 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback