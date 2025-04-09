4 key details about Amillier Penn's murder

Amillier Penn's case is featured in the first episode of All Access PD: Grand Rapids, which premiered on April 8, 2025, at 10 pm EST on Investigation Discovery. The series documents crime and investigation cases in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The first episode, Fight Club, covers the murder of 15-year-old Amillier Penn and the subsequent investigation, including a manhunt conducted by police to locate the suspect. Cameras worked daily alongside police officers, with recording devices placed in patrol cars and throughout the police station.

According to WWMT, during the investigation, the police discovered a possible link between Amillier's murder and a hidden local fight club. There are rumors that the shooter might be a teenage boy, allegedly part of this underground group.

The murder of Amillier Penn: 4 major details explored

1) Amillier was fatally shot while playing in the Southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood

According to FOX 17, the incident involving Amillier Penn's death took place in early June 2023 in the southeast region of Grand Rapids. It occurred near Umatilla Street and Madison Avenue, usually known as a peaceful residential neighborhood.

Amillier was playing football with friends when an unknown person arrived and opened fire. He tried to escape but was chased and shot, resulting in his death.

2) Investigation ongoing into the sudden and targeted killing of Amillier Penn

The investigation is ongoing (Image via Pexels)

As per the article on FOX 17 published on September 21, 2024, Amillier's death is believed to have resulted from a sudden and targeted attack. According to witnesses, the attacker appeared without warning and went directly toward Amillier.

Authorities have not yet identified the attacker or determined the motive behind the attack. Investigating officers are still following clues, but no suspects have been identified, and the circumstances of Amillier's death remain under investigation.

3) Amillier’s family seeks justice for the investigation

Amillier’s family seeks justice (Image via Pexels)

As reported by FOX 17, Amillier's father, Corey Penn, remains steadfast in his pursuit of justice months after his son's tragic death. He often visits the site where Amillier died and keeps his son's story alive in the media.

Despite several months passing, no leads have been found, adding to the family's frustration. Amillier's family is still waiting for answers and hoping someone will come forward with information. However, investigators are still appealing for help from the public.

4) Silent Observer offers a $10,000 reward to aid the Amillier Penn investigation

Silent Observer offers $10,000 reward (Image via Pexels)

Per the FOX 17 article published on February 5, 2025, Silent Observer is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Earlier, the reward was $9,200. People can submit their information anonymously to protect their identity and ensure safety.

This reward is part of a broader effort to advance the investigation. Police believe someone in the community may know more about this case and hope the reward will encourage them to come forward. The investigation is still ongoing, and officers are gathering new leads.

To learn more about this case, watch All Access PD: Grand Rapids's first episode, Fight Club, that aired on April 8, 2025, at 10 pm EST, only on Investigation Discovery.

