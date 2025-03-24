Investigation Discovery has released a new docuseries on Stephen Collins, titled Hollywood Demons. Its first episode explores the case that led to the sudden downfall of his then-flourishing career.

The 7th Heaven actor was exposed when a recording of him confessing to his misconduct was made public by TMZ in 2014. In the recording, Collins admitted to s*xually abused three minor girls from 1973 to 1994. Although investigations were launched, Collins was never charged for his misconduct.

4 key details about Stephen Collins' crimes

Here are four details about the crimes that Stephen Collins was accused of committing.

1) A recording was exposed where Stephen Collins admitted to his crimes

In 2014, Collins' life and career suffered a major blow when TMZ released an audio recording in which he could be heard confessing to having s*xually abusing three minors between 1973 and 1994. The recording was allegedly made during a November 2012 therapy session between Collins and his then-estranged wife.

2) Collins himself came clean about it publicly

After being exposed, Stephen Collins even gave a detailed confession to PEOPLE admitting to inappropriate s*xual conduct with underage girls. He stated that there were three victims from 1973 to 1994, and claimed that he did not engage in such behavior since then.

In a statement Stephen Collins gave to PEOPLE, he said:

"Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret. I have been working to atone for it ever since. I've decided to address these issues publicly because two months ago, various news organizations published a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, during a confidential marriage therapy session in January, 2012. This session was recorded without the therapist's or my knowledge or consent."

He elaborated further, stating that:

"On the recording, I described events that took place 20, 32 and 40 years ago. The publication of the recording has resulted in assumptions and innuendos about what I did that go far beyond what actually occurred. As difficult as this is, I want people to know the truth."

3) April Price has spoken out about being a victim of Collins

April Price was one of Stephen Collins' victims, and she opened up about her trauma to Fox News Digital. When the news of the leaked recording was made public in 2014, she said:

"I remember just standing there and watching it play out and listening to that confession. I know that even though they bleeped out the name, I knew he was saying my name. I knew he was describing me. That was an absolute gut punch."

Looking back, she highlighted the heartbreaking realization that she wasn't alone in her suffering. She opened up about how becoming a mother gave her a new perspective on the trauma she endured:

"Then the worst part for me, at that point, was finding out that I wasn’t the only little girl. I’m a mother now, I could push it to the side and not think about it. But as a mother, I would hope that my child would be able to come forward to me if anything happened to him that made him feel uncomfortable, victimized or endangered in any way."

Price will share more about her experiences and recovery from the trauma in the ID docuseries, Hollywood Demons.

4) Collins was never convicted

After the recording was leaked, three criminal investigations were launched against Stephen Collins. He was fired from a movie and reruns of his hit series 7th Heaven were suspended.

He also resigned from the board of the Screen Actors Guild and was dropped by his agent. However, Collins was not charged with any crimes and was not convicted. Despite this, his reputation suffered, and he has remained out of the limelight ever since.

Catch Hollywood Demons premiering today, March 24, 2025.

