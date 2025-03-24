Where is Stephen Collins now? Details explored ahead of Hollywood Demons on ID 

Investigation Discovery's Hollywood Demons explores the case of Stephen Collins and the shocking scandal that forced him to leave Hollywood in shame. As per the docuseries, the disgraced 7th Heaven star is allegedly living with a “superfan”, the 37-year-old Jenny Nagel, after his monumental fall from grace. Collins is now 77 years old and his live-in partner Jenny is 40 years younger than him. The couple reside in Fairfield, Iowa.

Stephen Collins was dubbed America’s Dad during his 10-year run as Reverend Eric Camden on the popular WB family drama, 7th Heaven. However, his reputation took a huge hit in 2014 when it was discovered he had been investigated for child sex abuse.

Who is Stephen Collins?

Stephen Weaver Collins is a former American actor who is best known for playing Eric Camden on the WB/CW television series 7th Heaven from 1996 to 2007. Collins also played the roles of Dayton King on the ABC television series No Ordinary Family and Gene Porter in the NBC television series Revolution.

Before 7th Heaven, Collins played Commander Willard Decker in the 1979 film Star Trek: The Motion Picture and fighter pilot Jake Cutter in the ABC television series Tales of the Gold Monkey. However, his flourishing career came to a devastating end after he confessed to sexual abuse against multiple minors.

What did Collins do and where is he now?

According to Dr. Drew Pinsky on Hollywood Demons, which premieres today, Monday, March 24, on ID:

“Stephen Collins now lives with a woman who is 40 years younger than him. She was a superfan. The age difference — given what we know about his history — certainly raises an eyebrow. Let’s hope he can commit to this woman and not perpetrate on others.”

Stephen Collins was first linked to Jenny Nagel in 2019 by Daily Mail when the outlet claimed the couple got married and that they regularly attend transcendental meditation sessions together.

Collins himself does not participate in the premiere of the Hollywood Demons episode titled Stephen Collins, America’s Dad. The producers of the show reportedly reached out to more than 100 contacts of the former disgraced actor but they declined to participate or comment.

None of the main cast members of 7th Heaven appear in the special, but two former cast members, Jeremy London and Kyle Searles, are featured reacting to the recording of Collins talking about exposing himself to minors and his 20/20 interview.

Searles, who is now 39 years old, said:

“I’m kind of like shaking right now. This is the first time that I’ve ever thought that he’s full of s–t,” he continued. I’m not satisfied with this, I have, like, a knot in my stomach. My whole world changed when I had kids, my whole worldview. I think that goes without being said, but you know what I mean. I just think that I put him up on a professional pedestal a bit too much.”

While 52-year-old London said:

“Stephen Collins was most certainly America’s dad, I wanted him to be my dad. I was hearing some buzz but [thinking], ‘There’s not a chance in hell my Steve Collins is being accused of these things. You don’t accuse saints of things.’ It’s tough, it’s hard. I’m a dad first and foremost, above everything else. So, my first thought goes to the children. Stephen Collins would be a dead man if that was my child.”

Stephen Collins was first exposed in 2014 when TMZ published a recording from a marriage counseling session the actor had with his then-wife, actor Faye Grant. There he had admitted to having sexually abused three minor girls from 1973 to 1994. However, in an ABC 20/20 interview, he denied being attracted to young girls. An investigation was launched into these claims against Collins in 2012 but no charges were brought against him.

Catch Hollywood Demons on ID premiering today, March 24, 2025.

