5 actors that should guest star in The Studio season 2

The Studio is a satirical comedy series created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez. The series features Seth Rogen, who plays Matt, the head of a film production company, Continental Studios.

As the studio is floundering, Matt is brought in to save the company. The series focuses on Matt’s struggle to balance the corporate aims of the studio along with Matt’s own desire to produce quality movies.

The series has been noted for its humor, satire, and direction. The Studio is also known for regularly featuring A-list celebrity cameos in each episode. Therefore, it would be interesting to see which celebrities guest star in season 2.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the author’s opinions.

Daniel Day-Lewis, John Hamm, and other actors that should guest star in The Studio season 2

1) John Hamm

John Hamm at Apple TV+'s "Your Friends & Neighbors" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

John Hamm is one of the most versatile actors currently. After entertaining audiences with his enigmatic role as Don Draper in Mad Men, it is time that Hamm makes a cameo in The Studio season 2. And it’s not like the actor has not tried his hand at comedy before.

Hamm has proven to have comedic prowess with guest roles in Parks and Recreation and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Therefore, the actor knows how to portray eccentricity and can deliver a commanding screen presence. Even though he is known for playing a serious role as Don Draper, Hamm can certainly take on the craft of comedy.

2) Greta Gerwig

Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's Pioneer Dinner Honoring Greta Gerwig - Source: Getty

One of the few path-breaking female directors to infuse themes of feminism and women empowerment in her movies, Greta Gerwig, is the ideal choice for a cameo in The Studio season 2. In the first season, the show had appearances by Scorsese and Ron Howard, therefore, Gerwig is apt to be next in line.

The show is about Seth Rogen’s character trying to produce quality films while facing the challenges of corporate demands. Therefore, Gerwig is the apt choice for a cameo as she too, believes in making meaningful movies. In an interview with Howard Stern, Rogen even credited Gerwig for saving Hollywood with her movie, Barbie.

3) Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the "The Accountant 2" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival - Source: Getty

These two Hollywood stars have been able to convert their childhood relationship into a lasting commercial bond as well. The actors splashed onto the screen with their superhit movie, Good Will Hunting, which made them the youngest Oscar winners at the time. The duo is highly successful in Hollywood and their combined cameo in The Studio season 2 would definitely elevate the show.

Damon and Affleck know the ins and outs of Hollywood and have worked in multiple movies together. Their presence in whatever capacity on the show, would make the series not only entertaining but also insightful.

4) Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Today’s generation is the generation of influencers. Therefore, if The Studio season 2 wants more viewership, they should definitely cast someone youthful and influential. Sabrina Carpenter ticks all those boxes. Not only has she gained meteoric rise as a singer, but she is also influential.

She represents Gen-Z culture and humor and has showcased on various occasions that she has comedic talents. From being a Disney star to touring with Taylor Swift, the singer is fun, entertaining, and the voice of a modern generation.

5) Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis at the National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala - Arrivals - Source: Getty

The endorsement for Daniel Day-Lewis comes from Rogen himself. In a recent interview with Variety on the FYC red carpet, Rogen accepted that he wants the veteran actor to be a guest star on The Studio season 2. Even though Day-Lewis has recently come out of retirement and has never forayed into comedy, Rogen believes that he would be a good source of humor as the show is about Hollywood satire.

In the interview, Rogen stated that Daniel Day-Lewis is a talented actor and his “process is…specific”. Therefore, it would be interesting to explore him as a cameo in the show. While the actor has not been into comedy, he is a three-time Oscar winner and that says a lot about his acting abilities.

The Studio is available on Apple TV+

