5 best episodes from Running Point

Running Point is a sports comedy series that was released on Netflix on February 27, 2025. The ten-episode long show follows Isla Gordon's (Kate Hudson) life as the newest president of her family-owned basketball team, The Los Angeles Waves. As a former party girl with a bad internet reputation, this is Isla's opportunity to rebrand as a capable businesswoman.

Ad

This laugh-out-loud show is created by Ike Barinholtz, Mindy Kaling, Elaine Ko, and David Stassen. Running Point also stars Brenda Song, Max Greenfield, Drew Tarver, and Scott MacArthur.

The show received positive reviews, with a 7.4/10 IMDB rating, and fans loved Kate Hudson's performance in the lead role. On March 6, 2025, Netflix confirmed via an X post that Running Point has been renewed for a second season.

Disclaimer: All views in this article belong solely to the writer. It also contains spoilers from the show.

Ad

Trending

The Playoffs, Game Seven, and other top Running Point episodes from Season 1

1) The Pilot (season 1, episode 1)

Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in The Pilot (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The pilot episode of Running Point is the perfect setup. Isla is made president of the Los Angeles Waves after her brother Cam steps down to deal with his drug use. She has to prove her worth and make tough decisions that could alter the rest of the Waves' season.

Ad

The show's funny yet gripping tone is established right off the bat. Fans begin to root for Isla as she makes a complicated deal work in her company's favor. Isla's chemistry with her best friend Ali (Song) also shines in this episode.

2) Joe Pesci (season 1, episode 2)

Sandy and Ness from Running Point (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

In the second episode, Isla Gordon stumbles upon a new roadblock: The Los Angeles Waves lose their sponsor, "Cheesy Mechanical Beds," after Cam's drug use. Meanwhile, Isla's brothers Ness and Sandy stage a coup to take over Isla's position behind her back.

Ad

The episode of Running Point shows the audience how Isla can get things done. It makes them cheer for her more, especially given how little faith her family has in her capabilities.

3) The Yips (season 1, episode 6)

Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The Los Angeles Waves is on a losing streak, and Dyson (Uche Agada), the team's newest rookie recruit, continues to struggle with his free throws. Meanwhile, information about the star player Marcus' potential transfer is leaked to the media. Isla confronts her brothers, Sandy and Ness. The team gets behind the "Granny" free throw.

Ad

The pace picks up in the second half of Running Point, with fans getting more involved in the Waves' wins and losses. This is where things start coming together for both Isla and the team, and there is hope on the horizon.

4) The Playoffs (season 1, episode 9)

Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

With a playoff game on the line, Isla must decide if she should let the point guard Travis Bugg (Chet Hanks) play or take him to rehab for his drug problem. Her crisis strains her relationship with fiancé Lev (Max Greenfield), who breaks up with her for caring more about the team. Meanwhile, Sandy has the chance to win back his boyfriend, Charlie.

Ad

Episode 9 has some of Running Point's best moments. It showcases Isla's growth while also moving the team's story forward. The setup of the previous episodes pays off in an entertaining and grand climax.

5) Game Seven (season 1, episode 10)

Jay Ellis as Jay Brown (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The season finale of Running Point sets it up for a slam dunk in season 2. The Waves make the playoffs, and Isla has a handle on things as president. But her personal life is far from perfect. Right as she plans to win Lev back, the team's head coach, Jay Brown (Jay Ellis), kisses her.

Ad

Game Seven ends with Cam making a comeback and announcing his plans to take Isla's job from her.

With a season 2 already in the works, fans are excited to see where things go for Isla and the crew.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback