5 best Fernanda Torres movies and shows of all time

Fernanda Torres is a Brazilian actress, known for her extensive work in the Brazilian film and TV industry. Her breakout role was in the movie, Love Me Forever or Never, which got her a Best Actress award at Cannes.

Her recent performance in the movie, I’m Still Here, brought her international attention and she won the Golden Globe award for Best Actress, becoming the first Brazilian to gain the honor. She also received an Academy award nomination for her performance.

The actress has also written a novel, The End, which was a success and was adapted into a miniseries.

Normal People, Playing, and other movies and shows featuring Fernanda Torres

1) Love Me Forever or Never

Still from the movie (Image via Mubi)

Directed by Arnaldo Jabor and starring Fernanda Torres, this Brazilian drama movie is about a recently separated woman (Torres), who is also a single mother. She meets up with her ex-husband for a frank and honest conversation, and the two have a heart-to-heart talk. The film is a complex and pioneering look at the multifaceted nature of human relationships.

Torres delivers a commanding performance, even at a young age, and received the Best Actress award at Cannes for her moving portrayal. She is able to understand the complex emotions her character is going through and portrays it in front of the viewers on screen.

2) Normal People

Still from the show (Image via Rede Globo de Televisão)

Starring Fernanda Torres and directed by Jose Alvarenga Jr., this Brazilian comedy series was a popular show from the early aughts, and helped establish Torres as a comedy star. The show follows the life of a modern couple and is extremely irreverent and honest. Created by Alexandre Machado, the popular show features a charismatic performance by Torres.

Torres plays the role of Vani, who is eccentric, impulsive, and quirky. The actress delivers with her knowledge of comedic timing and is able to elevate the show with her spunky performance. Torres embodies her character’s nuances and quirks and lives it on screen.

3) Playing

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Eduardo Coutinho and starring Fernanda Torres, this Brazilian documentary movie has a unique premise. The movie recreates the testimonies told by real-life women about their joys and sorrows, in response to an ad. Renowned actresses then play out their testimonies. The film plays with the boundaries of reality and fiction.

The film is one of the most noted documentaries in Brazilian cinema and Torres delivers a masterful performance. She is unrecognizable as the actress and embodies herself in the persona of the real-life woman, whose experiences she is recreating.

Viewers who want to explore the artistic depth of Torres should watch this one.

4) Under Pressure

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Fernanda Torres and directed by Andrucha Waddington, Mini Kerti, and others, this Brazilian medical drama is based on a 2016 movie. The film follows a group of doctors and nurses in the emergency department of a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro. The show focuses on their personal and professional lives.

The show is intense, chaotic, and visceral. It portrays the unrelenting manner of the profession. Torres plays the role of the hospital’s new administrator in the second season and immediately fills the screen with her magnetic and sharp portrayal.

She delivers a strong performance and conveys the resilience and ethical dilemmas of her profession.

5) I’m Still Here

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Walter Salles and starring Fernanda Torres, this political and biographical drama, is based on a memoir by Marcelo Rubens Paiva. The movie revolves around a mother and activist, Eunice Paiva (Torres), who is forced to cope with the disappearance of her husband and politician Paiva (Selton Mello).

The movie is set against the backdrop of military dictatorship in Brazil and received critical and commercial acclaim. The movie cemented Torres’s reputation as an actor of repute worldwide.

She won the Golden Globe award for Best Actress for this role. Torres delivers a forceful performance as a mother and wife who is hopeful that her husband will come back.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie or show of Fernanda Torres of their liking.

