Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Murder cases, legal drama, and rivalry continue in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3 as old and new faces team up in the new Suits spinoff. With Ted finding himself at a crossroads in handling Lester's murder case after Stuart's betrayal, he will find himself new allies, rivals, and something to prove.

Ad

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3 will be airing next Sunday night, March 9, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on NBC before heading to Peacock the following day. The next episode is expected to feature new dynamics and rivalry on top of the friction between Ted and Stuart.

Episode 3 will see Stephen Amell back as Ted Black along with other regular cast members and a few guest stars.

When will Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3 be released?

Ad

Trending

New episodes of Suits LA arrive weekly on Sunday nights. This means Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3 will be airing next Sunday evening, March 9, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, release dates and times can vary from one region to another. The table below provides the exact release timings for when the next episode drops in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, March 9, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, March 9, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 10, 2025

2:00 am Central European Time Monday, March 10, 2025

3:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, March 10, 2025

4:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 10, 2025

7:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, March 10, 2025

11:00 am

Ad

Please note that these release timings are already based on daylight saving time.

Where to watch Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3

Following the first two episodes of the ongoing Suits spinoff, Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3 will premiere on television before it becomes available for streaming. The new episode will air on NBC on Sunday night, per the release schedule above, before it arrives on streaming platforms, exclusively via Peacock, the following day, on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Ad

Fans who want to watch the original Suits series can do so via Peacock, although it's not necessary to watch the OG show to understand and start watching the spinoff.

A brief recap of Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2 puts Ted Black and Stuart Lane's rivalry in the backburner as it centers on the plot between the rivalry of their pseudo-second-in-commands–Erica Rollins and Rick Dodsen. They fought over who could make a better deal for the biggest client in the entertainment scene, Dylan Pryor.

Ad

Ad

Rick ended up winning, cementing his position as the Head of Entertainment in Stuart and Samantha's new firm. Meanwhile, Erica ate a humble pie and realized that Rick isn't someone to underestimate. That said, the whole Dylan Pryor debacle ended with Erica and Leah in a more promising boss-assistant relationship.

As for Ted, handling Lester's murder case proves challenging in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2. Not only is Lester not being completely honest with him as new evidence gets uncovered, but there's a new prosecutor in the case who is playing hardball. That said, Amanda could find herself fighting in Lester's case beside Ted as she has a beef with the new prosecutor herself.

Ad

What to expect in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3 is titled He Knew, which is expected to bring up the tension as more rivalry, besides the one between Ted and Stuart, starts coming out. After losing Dylan Pryor to Rick, Erica will be trying to assert herself in the game. Meanwhile, working on Lester's murder case is starting to become more complicated for Ted and Kevin as new evidence has emerged that could implicate their client.

Ad

As Suits LA gives glimpses of what happened in Ted's old case over a decade ago, the next episode is expected to bring some answers or insights into why he moved to the West Coast and swore off criminal law until Lester's case.

Here's what audiences can expect in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3, per the synopsis:

"Ted and Kevin learn shocking news about Lester's partner's murder; Erica and Leah handle a strange celebrity request; flashback shows Ted involving Stuart in a mob investigation."

Ad

Episode 3 is also expected to bring in some new faces as guest stars in Suits LA, including Elizabeth Bogush playing Helen Lane and Kristen Hager as Valerie Thompson.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Suits LA Season 1 and other similar shows as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE