4 best Kim Min-ha dramas to watch if you love her in Way Back Love

Kim Min-ha is a South Korean actress who has been managed and associated with Noon Company. She rose to international recognition and fame after starring in the Apple TV series Pachinko in 2022 alongside a star-studded cast, including Lee Min-ho, Youn Yuh-jung, Jin-ha, Soji Arai, and others.

She recently portrayed the female protagonist in the short romance and fantasy drama Way Back Love alongside Gong Myung. The series was adapted from the novel A Week Before I Die, authored by Seo Eun-chae. According to IMDb, the synopsis for the drama reads:

Featuring Kim Min-ha (Image via @minhakim_/Instagram)

"A 24-year-old woman isolates herself from society after losing her will to live. A week before her death, her first love and childhood friend Ram Woo appears to her as a soul reaper."

K-drama viewers praised her acting performance in Way Back Love and could not get enough of her. Naturally, they could binge-watch four dramas where she played the leading roles.

Pachinko, Dxyz, Not Alright, But It's Alright, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Kim Min-ha in Way Back Love

1) Pachinko season 1 and 2

Featuring Pachinko cast (Image via @minhakim_/Instagram)

Where to watch: Apple TV

Cast: Kim Min-ha, Youn Yuh-jung, Jin-ha, Lee Min-ho, Yuna, and others

Pachinko is adapted from the novel of the same name, authored by Min Jin-lee. The series follows the story of four generations of a Korean immigrant family as they leave their homeland and settle in a foreign country in the hope of a better life.

It showcases the story of the female protagonist, Sunja, who migrates to Osaka, Japan, to start a new life under challenging conditions. After her husband dies, she takes command of her two sons and does a variety of odd jobs to raise them.

Min-ha plays the role of a Korean woman, Kim Sunja, from Yeongdo district, Busan. She struggles to live a better life in Japan. However, with determination and perseverance, she overcomes the hurdles and strives for better living conditions.

The audience will appreciate Kim Min-ha in Pachinko as she inspires the audience to face challenges head-on.

2) Dxyz

Featuring Dxyz (Image via YouTube Channel), Kim Min-ha played the role of Yoo Hye-young in the series Not Alright, But It's Alright (Image via minhakim_/Instagram)

Where to watch: Dxyz YouTube channel

Cast: Park Yoo-rim, Lee Jin-ha, Chae Ji-an, Choi Seung-yoon, Kim Min-ha, Oui Ji-won

The comedy and slice-of-life K-drama Dxyz features two girls, Anna and More. It showcases the situational adventures faced by two. They can become anyone, and anyone can become them. Over twelve episodes, the show has several entertaining elements, including comedy, friendship, and sketch comedy, making it a perfect watch for viewers.

Min-ha plays the role of Anna in episode 7 of Dxyz. Through the portrayal of Anna, the actress showcases a different side of herself, leaving fans impressed. The viewers will like her in Dxyz as she quickly presents herself through different personalities.

3) Not Alright, But It's Alright

Featuring Kim Min-ha (Image via @minhakim/Instagram)

Where to watch: Playlist Global

Cast: So Ju-yeon, Kim Han-na, Song Geon-hee, Kim Min-ha, Jeong Ui-seong, and Kim Min-seok

The Korean Drama Not Alright, But It's Alright follows the story of a new contract employee, Ji Ahn, at an advertising agency. The drama will showcase a series of challenges faced by her and the dark side of adulthood.

Min-ha plays the leading role of Yoo Hye-young in the series Not Alright, But It's Alright. She is one of the employees at the advertising agency who faces several ups and downs in corporate life. The viewers will like her in an ordinary worker's avatar as she inspires them to be better individuals.

4) Light Shop

Featuring Kim Min-ha (Image via @minhakim__/Instagram)

Where to watch: Disney+ and Hulu

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Park Bo-young, Kim Seol-hyun, Bae Sung-woo, Uhm Tae-goo, and Lee Jung-eun

The psychological and medical K-drama Light Shop follows the story of a group of strangers who are trapped in a commonplace due to a shared and mysterious incident. They are pulled to a light shop guarded by a stranger shopkeeper, which is connected to their past life.

Subsequently, they are in a coma, experiencing life-and-death situations where they have to navigate either to come out of the long sleep or succumb to death. Kim Min-ha plays the role of a screenwriter, Yoon Seon-hae, who starts experiencing strange and unwanted things after moving to an old house.

She experiences several phenomenal activities which make her realize that she is not alive. The viewers like the actress as she showcases a professional side of herself in the series.

Kim Min-ha has recently been confirmed for the upcoming K-dramas, including Perfect Job and Typhoon Company.

