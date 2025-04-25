Jin Ki-joo becomes the first actress to join Jo In-sung and Cha Tae-hyun’s newly established agency Basecamp Company

On April 24, 2025, the South Korean artist Jin Ki-joo emerged as the first actress to join Jo In-sung and Cha Tae-hyun's newly established agency Basecamp Company. The label revealed that she signed an exclusive contract with them to commemorate their tenth debut anniversary.

Cha Tae-hyun and Jo In-sung announced on April 18, 2025, the launch of Basecamp Company, which was established on the mutual trust and friendship of the two actors. Subsequently, the new business followed the departure of Cha Tae-hyun and Zo In-sung from Blossom Entertainment and NS ENM, respectively. They were associated with and managed by the agencies for over a decade.

Jin Ki-joo recently appeared in the MBC drama Undercover High School

Jin Ki-joo recently appeared in the MBC drama Undercover High School. It premiered from February 21 to March 29, 2025. The 12-episode show featured a star-studded cast, namely, Seo Kang-joon, Jin Ki-joo, Kim Shin-rok, Jeon Bae-soo, Jo Bok-rae, and Yoon Ga-yi.

Undercover High School was helmed by director Choi Jung-in, known, for shows such as Knight Flower and On the Verge of Insanity. Meanwhile, it would be penned by screenwriter Im Young-bin, famous for dramas namely, Bad Prosecutor and Sketch.

According to Mydramalist, the synopsis for the school and thriller drama has been provided below:

"Jung Hae Seong, an elite NIS agent facing demotion, goes undercover at Byeongmun High School to locate King Gojong’s missing gold bars. Posing as a student, he encounters O Su A, a contract Korean history teacher with dreams of becoming a full-time faculty member."

It further reads:

"As they grow closer, Hae Seong uncovers the school's dark corruption. With the help of others, he begins his fight against the powerful forces at play."

Jin Ki-joo is a South Korean actress who was previously an employee at Samsung SDS and subsequently worked as a reporter for SBS regional affiliate G1 before the beginning of her acting career. She made her acting debut with the 2015 television series Twenty Again.

She has appeared in a number of Korean dramas, such as Uncle Samsik, From Now On, Showtime!, Sh**ting Stars, The Secret Life of My Secretary, Come and Hug Me, Wednesday 3:30 PM, The Good Wife, One More Happy Ending, and more.

Jin Ki-joo will appear in the forthcoming action drama True Lessons. The series has been adapted from the webtoon Get Schooled, authored by Chae Yong-taek. It was illustrated by Han Ga-ram. It would feature other actors, namely, Lee Sung-min, Kim Mu-yeol, PO, and more.

