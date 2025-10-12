5 Best Zahn McClarnon Movies and Shows to Watch if You Liked Him in Dark Winds

Zahn McClarnon shines well in Dark Winds as Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn, a Navajo Tribal Police officer dealing with complex cases in 1970s New Mexico. The AMC show brings cultural depth and mystery in a way that feels both fresh and grounded. The premise follows two Navajo police officers who must reinvent their spiritual beliefs while looking for clues in a double murder case.

McClarnon's performance anchors the show with wisdom and quiet intensity. His career spans years of film work and television. He first gained recognition with supporting roles in Longmire, the second season of Fargo, The Son, and the second season of Westworld.

The star has established a reputation for bringing rawness and depth to each role. His filmography displays a range and commitment to meaningful storytelling, captivating viewers with his work in Dark Winds. Examining his previous projects reveals an artist who consistently delivers compelling performances across different genres.

1) Fargo (Season 2)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Zahn McClarnon embodies the role of Hanzee Dent, a Vietnam War veteran employed as an enforcer for the Gerhardt crime family in Minnesota. The character exists in a world that often underestimates him due to his American background.

Hanzee moves through plots with calculated precision; his silence is more dangerous than any loud declaration. The role allows McClarnon to explore layers of loyalty, eventual betrayal, and trauma. His character arc becomes one of the season's most exciting threads.

The performance earned critical acclaim and introduced McClarnon's talent to several new audiences. His portrayal of Hanzee Dent on the second season of Fargo became one of his breakthrough performances.

The series blends violence with dark humor in the Coen Brothers manner. Hanzee's journey from independent operator to loyal soldier drives much of the season's conflicts. McClarnon makes every gesture and glance count in a role that requires both emotional subtlety and physical presence.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Westworld (Season 2)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

In Westworld, Zahn McClarnon embodies the role of Akecheta, a Native American host who develops a new perspective and searches for meaning over the years. The character that appears is one of the show's most popular episodes.

His narrative unfolds as a love letter that spans lifetimes, revealing the show's deeper themes. Zahn McClarnon brings deep emotion to a role that could have felt philosophical.

Akecheta's mission to find his lost love drives him to understand the nature of his reality. The performance stands out in a show filled with complicated characters and twisted tales. His performance in the episode Kiksuya is often regarded as one of Westworld's best, earning him special praise and recognition.

The episode focuses almost entirely on Akecheta's perspective, allowing Zahn McClarnon to carry the emotional pressure. His portrayal transforms what could be science fiction into something extremely human. The role displays his ability to elevate material through nuanced performance and genuine feelings.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) Longmire

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Zahn McClarnon appears throughout the show as Chief Mathias, the head of the tribe police on a Wyoming reservation. The character serves as both an occasional rival and an ally to the show's main character, Sheriff Walt Longmire.

Mathias protects his community's interests while navigating jurisdictional tensions with the country's sheriff's department. McClarnon brings intelligence and dignity to a role that represents Native American sovereignty and law enforcement.

His presence adds dimension to the series's exploration of contemporary Western life. The character evolves over several seasons from a supporting player to an essential part of the show. He played the tribal police chief, Mathias, on the show, which became one of his most recognized television roles.

Mathias operates with cultural awareness and practical wisdom that brings more nuance to the conflicts. Zahn McClarnon makes the character someone audiences root for, even when his goals conflict with those of other main leads. The roles display his skill at creating realistically portrayed characters within ensembles.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Reservation Dogs

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

In this comedy drama, Zahn McClarnon portrays Big, a mysterious figure who appears to the series's young main leads during moments of crisis.

The character exists somewhere between the spirit world and reality, offering guidance that feels both mystical and practical. Big serves as a protector and trickster to the four teens at the series's center.

Zahn McClarnon brings humor and warmth to sequences that balance deeper cultural meaning with comedy. His appearances provide some of the show's most memorable moments. McClarnon's notable roles include Officer Big in Reservation Dogs, which ran from 2021 to 2023.

The series breaks new ground in its representation of contemporary Native American life. Big's interactions with the teens feel genuine and earned rather than manufactured.

Zahn McClarnon displays his range by moving from dramatic intensity in other roles to comic timing here. The character serves as a spiritual anchor to the series, which celebrates community and Indigenous resilience.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Doctor Sleep

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Zahn McClarnin takes on the role of Crow Daddy in Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining. He portrays a member of the True Knot, a nomadic group that feeds on the psychic essence of kids with special abilities.

The character blends menace with charm as part of this predatory cult. McClarnon brings quiet danger and physical presence to sequences that require both.

Crown Daddy serves as one of the main villains haunting the movie's young main leads. The role allows Zahn McClarnon to explore the intense territory that many of his television characters inhabit.

He works in the movie world, displaying his ability to create memorable antagonists without relying on broad gestures. The film adapts Stephen King's book while serving as a continuation of Stanley Kubrick's iconic movie.

Crow Daddy's pursuit sequences carry an actual threat because Zahn McClarnon makes the character feel authentic. His performance contributes to a movie that strikes a balance between emotional depth and horror.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are five Zahn McClarnon movies and shows to watch if you liked him in Dark Winds

