5 key details about David Brian Pearce’s crimes

In February 2025, Hollywood producer David Brian Pearce was found guilty of two first-degree murder charges along with several s*xual assault offenses, concluding a prolonged investigation into the fatal overdoses of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

According to The New York Post (January 29, 2025), Pearce allegedly drugged the two women with fentanyl-laced cocaine after they left a Los Angeles warehouse party with him and his associates in 2021. They were later left unconscious outside two separate hospitals by masked men driving a car with no license plate.

The 48 Hours special Dead Girls Don’t Talk, airing March 29, offers a detailed look into the case, featuring exclusive interviews with survivors and law enforcement. As per CBS News (February 5, 2025), digital evidence and text messages show the women attempted to leave Pearce’s apartment just before losing consciousness.

In addition to murder, David Brian Pearce was also found guilty of r*ping seven other women between 2007 and 2020. These cases reveal a disturbing pattern spanning more than a decade.

5 shocking details about David Brian Pearce’s crimes explored

As 48 Hours prepares to air Dead Girls Don’t Talk, its in-depth investigation into Hollywood producer David Brian Pearce, several chilling revelations have emerged about the overdose deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola in 2021.

The episode, which airs March 29 on CBS, revisits the case that led to Pearce’s conviction for two counts of first-degree murder and multiple s*xual assaults. Below are five of the most shocking details that came to light.

1) David Brian told a witness, “Dead girls don’t talk”

One of the most disturbing statements attributed to David Brian Pearce came from his associate Michael Ansbach. According to the New York Post, on January 29, 2025, when Ansbach begged Pearce to call 911 after the women overdosed, Pearce refused and replied, “Dead girls don’t talk.”

Prosecutors alleged this was a direct admission of intent, suggesting he deliberately let both women die without calling for medical help. Surveillance footage later showed Pearce and his roommate Brandt Osborn disguising themselves before dumping the victims’ unconscious bodies outside separate hospitals.

2) Victims tried to escape before being drugged and left for dead

Texts recovered from the phones of Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola revealed that they attempted to leave Pearce’s apartment. At 5:30 a.m. local time, Christy texted Hilda, “Let’s go,” followed by Hilda replying, “I’ll call an Uber, 10 min away.”

However, as per CBS News, on February 5, 2025, the Uber arrived and left when neither woman showed up. For the next 13 hours, both women remained in Pearce’s apartment. A neighbor later reported hearing a woman moaning in pain during the day, but no emergency services were called.

3) He had a long history of s*xual assault accusations dating back to 2007

David Brian Pearce’s criminal history extended far beyond the 2021 incident. According to People, on February 4, 2025, Pearce was convicted of seven counts of s*xual assault involving seven different women between 2007 and 2020.

The charges included three counts of forcible r*pe, two counts of se*ual penetration by force, r*pe of an unconscious person, and sodomy by force. The Sun, July 6, 2022, reported that Pearce had been arrested in 2014 for r*pe, but charges were dropped at the time due to lack of evidence.

4) Pearce idolized Ron Jeremy and filled his home with p*rn memorabilia

According to the New York Post, March 20, 2025, Pearce had an unusual fixation on disgraced p*rn actor Ron Jeremy. Police found his apartment filled with signed memorabilia and pornography-related trophies.

During an argument with his father, as recalled by his sister Allison Pearce, Pearce reportedly yelled,

“You’re not my Dad anymore. Ron Jeremy is my Dad.”

His obsession added a new layer to the investigation into his behavior and motives.

5) He misrepresented himself as a powerful Hollywood insider

David Brian Pearce’s entry into his victims’ lives often began with false claims about his influence in the entertainment industry. As noted by 48 Hours and confirmed by The Wrap, on March 27, 2025, Pearce introduced himself at parties as a big-shot Hollywood producer and offered help to aspiring models and actors.

Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola were seen with Pearce in the VIP section of a warehouse party the night they died. According to CBS News, he brought cocaine to the venue and was later seen leaving with the women and two men. Prosecutors alleged that Pearce provided fentanyl-laced drugs at his apartment.

David Brian Pearce remains in custody and has been sentenced to life in prison. The 48 Hours special revisits each of these key developments with exclusive interviews and evidence from the years-long investigation.

