5 chilling details of Deborah Mosby's crime ahead of Snapped season 35 episode 16

The Deborah Mosby case is one of the cases featured on the American true crime television series Snapped. In 1992, what was supposed to be a normal child custody exchange took a terrifying turn when Richard Mosby's ex-wife Gail Mosby was found dead in the bathroom under suspicious circumstances.
Initially, authorities suspected suicide as items related to it such as pills, a note, and personal writings were found at the scene. However, investigators noticed some physical marks and inconsistencies at the scene that contradicted this theory.
The case is featured in episode 16 of Snapped season 35, which recreates the events leading up to Gail Mosby's death and the sentencing of Deborah Mosby. The episode will air on Oxygen on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 6 pm ET, shedding light on a case full of complex conspiracy and deception.
Five chilling facts about Deborah Mosby's crime explored
1) Body found in unusual position
On May 24, 1992, Gail Mosby was found dead in her bathroom by a neighbor who had a spare key. According to Oxygen, the body was reportedly lying face down in the bathtub, unclothed, with the head submerged and the legs hanging out of the tub. Clothes were neatly folded nearby, making the scene appear like a suicide. However, the position of the body and the decor of the scene made the police suspicious.
2) Physical injuries went against the suicide theory
Although it initially seemed like a case of suicide, forensic experts found signs that didn't match the theory. As stated on Oxygen's website, CSI Charlie Smith noticed bruises on Gail's ankle and blood in the tub water. A forensic pathologist later confirmed that the death was caused by forced drowning and was not an accident. Marks of restraint on the body indicated the victim had been forcefully restrained.
3) Deborah Mosby had sought outside help before the crime
As reported by FindLaw Caselaw, a few months after the incident, Deborah Mosby's family told police she had asked her stepfather, Roy Kyle, to find someone to "get rid of Gail." Kyle introduced her to Billy Ray Ford, who admitted Deborah had paid him to confront Gail.
According to Oxygen, Ford's statements changed frequently, but he made it clear that Deborah was involved in the scheme. This turned the case from a domestic dispute to a premeditated conspiracy.
4) Forensic testimony confirmed murder
Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden testified that the cause of death was not accidental drowning but forceful asphyxiation. Per FindLaw Caselaw report, he said that the body showed neither signs of unconsciousness nor any seizure, which normally happens in the case of falling in a bathtub. The autopsy report found that the victim's windpipe was deliberately blocked, which pointed to murder.
5) Custody dispute and financial gain were stated as the motive
During the trial, the prosecution said that Deborah Mosby's motive was reportedly related to the family situation. Deborah was Richard Mosby's spouse and Richard was involved in a dispute with his ex-wife Gail over their children's custody.
FindLaw Caselaw reported that after Gail's death, Richard could get full custody of the children and relief from child support. These financial and family reasons were considered the basis of planning the crime. Deborah was found guilty of capital murder, while Richard and Ford admitted conspiracy.
Deborah Mosby was convicted based on years of investigation, forensic evidence, and family testimony. The court sentenced her to life imprisonment, which was later upheld on appeal.
This episode of Snapped will air on August 3, 2025, at 6 pm ET, on Oxygen.