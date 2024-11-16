5 chilling details about Doug Benefield's murder

Doug Benefield's murder in September 2020 remains an unsettling case that has drawn widespread attention. The episode from Dateline on NBC, titled Deadly Dance, delves into the mysterious details of his death. On Friday, November 15, the episode aired on NBC at 10/9c and is available for streaming on Peacock one day after the live broadcast.

Doug, a 58-year-old Navy veteran and entrepreneur, was shot while visiting his estranged wife, ballerina Ashley Byers, in Florida. The couple, who had a significant age gap and married just 13 days after meeting, got into an argument that escalated into violence. Doug was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the leg, while two other shots missed.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain a mystery, as the then 29-year-old Ashley put it up as a gunshot in self-defense, but the evidence contradicts her narrative.

On July 30, 2024, Ashley Benefield was found guilty of killing Doug. The Dateline episode explores the various facets of Doug's life, his marriage, and the tragic turn of events leading to his death, as his family, including his two daughters, continues to search for answers.

Exploring the details of Doug Benefield's murder

1) The uncertain plan of the shooting

The uncertain plan of the shooting (Image via Unsplash)

The initial chilling aspect of Doug Benefield's death is the abruptness of the shooting. Doug had traveled to Florida to consult with his wife, Ashley Byers, regarding legal proceedings. The discussion that was intended to address their custody dispute and the potential for a new chapter in their family's life devolved into a violent tragedy.

Ashley's account indicates that on September 27, 2020, they got involved in a contentious argument, which led her to retrieve a .45-caliber handgun. The rapid escalation of what should have been a peaceful conversation into a life-ending argument makes it highly disturbing.

2) Ashley’s inconsistent claims

Ashley’s inconsistent claims against Doug Benefield (Image via Unsplash)

The inconsistency in Ashley's account of events is another chilling aspect of Doug Benefield's death. Although she stated that she fired the gun at Doug in self-defense, the evidence does not support her account.

As per a report by CBS News dated September 8, 2024, Stephanie Murphy, Doug's family attorney, stated:

"Police and EMTs assisted Doug who had been shot twice in his right leg and arm. Police noted that the bullet from his arm traveled into his chest cavity. Doug lived for an hour but died at nearby Doctors Hospital... A detective noted that Doug had no guns or weapons 'on his person or near him.'"

The report also mentions,

"It does not appear that he was facing Ashley when she began shooting."

The trajectory of the bullets indicated that Doug was not facing Ashley when she fired, and investigators discovered that he had no defensive wounds. In reality, the evidence appeared to contradict her assertion of self-defense, as Doug did not possess any weapons or show any signs of aggression toward her.

The lack of supporting evidence to back up Ashley’s claims of self-defense raises significant doubts about her version of the events. Furthermore, it is to be noted that she had made severe, including unsubstantiated, allegations against Doug in the past—accusations of poisoning and abuse. These inconsistencies in her story add to the chilling uncertainty surrounding Doug Benefield's death.

3) The accusations and past allegations remained unexplained

Unexplained accusations and past allegations (Image via Unsplash)

Before the terrible shooting, Ashley had alleged that Doug had abused her in many ways, including poisoning his first wife and even abusing their daughter. However, the police never found any proof of these claims against Doug and they cleared him of all charges. Regardless, Ashley's repeated claims of being in danger make the case more troubling.

Doug had been cleared of all the charges against him, which makes the mystery even deeper. The accusations seemed to ground the fact that Doug was a violent and dangerous man, which might have led Ashley to take the fatal step.

4) The lack of defensive action from Doug

The lack of defensive action from Doug (Image via Unsplash)

A notably disturbing aspect of Doug Benefield's demise is the lack of defensive maneuvers on his part. Despite the ongoing violence, Doug did not seem to adopt any defensive stance.

Forensic evidence confirmed that Doug was not facing Ashley when the shots were discharged. The absence of defensive action suggests that Doug might not have seen it coming or had any time to react. This lack of defense only deepens the mystery of the events leading up to his death.

5) The strained marriage and custody dispute

The strained marriage and custody dispute (Image via Unsplash)

The murder of Doug Benefield is intricately linked to the tumultuous marital history between him and Ashley. Their marriage had been fraught with tension for years, accompanied by multiple accounts of discord.

Doug was engaged in a contentious custody dispute regarding their young daughter, for which he went to Florida to meet Ashley. Though there were conflicts, he consented to assist Ashley in packing for a relocation to Maryland, to work on their disparities.

The episode Deadly Dance, exploring Doug Benefield's death, aired on Dateline NBC on November 15, 2024, and will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

