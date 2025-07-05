5 chilling details about Larry Isenberg's murder

Dateline will be re-airing Dateline: Kill Switch, which explores the case of Larry Isenberg. Larry was found dead after a boat accident, which was later found to be a case of murder.

Lori, Larry's wife, was accused of murdering Larry and making it look like an accident. The incident took place when Lori and Larry Isenberg were out on a cruise on Lake Coeur d'Alene, and Larry fell over and drowned.

Dateline: Kill Switch will re-examine the case, including the circumstances surrounding Larry's death, and the investigations into the matter that followed, which revealed that it was more than an accident. The episode was originally aired on October 8, 2021, and it will be re-aired on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

5 details about Larry Isenberg's murder

Here are five chilling details from the case that will be explored in Dateline: Kill Switch tonight.

1. Larry Isenberg was out on a boat cruise with his wife

Larry and Lori Isenberg had gone out on a river cruise when Larry suddenly fell off their boat in Lake Coeur d’Alene in the area of Powderhorn Bay on February 13, 2018. According to Lori, this happened when he was looking at a stalled motor after it started making strange sounds. Lori claimed that she spent some time looking for Larry before she finally called 911 for assistance.

2. Larry's body was discovered, and an autopsy was conducted

A month after the incident, Larry's body was finally found in the lake in March 2018. Since it was a case of unnatural death, an autopsy was conducted, which revealed a shockingly lethal amount of Benadryl in his system, as reported by The Associated Press.

According to Coeur d’Alene Press, Larry's death was ruled due to diphenhydramine toxicity. He had more than 7,000 nanograms of the substance in his system, which was 70 times the usual dosage recommended by doctors.

3. Lori became the prime suspect

According to Lori Isenberg, Larry had been sick with the flu, but he still wanted to take his wife on a boat ride. But unfortunately, he fell overboard while checking the motor. However, investigators and Larry's family believed that Lori had poisoned him to hide her embezzlement.

4. Lori was arrested for fraud and theft

It was only weeks after Larry's death that his wife, Lori, was charged with wire fraud and theft. She was reportedly stealing from her employer, North Idaho Housing Coalition. Lori Isenberg was sentenced to five years in prison for this.

Moreover, Lori's daughters also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. It was found that Lori had access to the coalition’s bank accounts. She was stealing from them by submitting fake invoices from fake companies that she had set up under her daughters' names.

5. Lori was charged with killing her husband, Larry Isenberg

Investigators believed that when Larry Isenberg came to know, she killed him by overdosing him and creating a situation for him to drown and die. There was evidence against her, which included a report that said Lori had liquidated their joint accounts and had transferred their community properties to her name.

Moreover, it was also discovered that she had also mailed the NIHC a day after Larry’s death, asking for their forgiveness for stealing money and promising to return it once she sold the house. It was also found that Lori had made handwritten changes to Larry’s will. Lori Isenberg was charged with Larry’s murder in early 2020 and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Catch tonight's Dateline: Kill Switch episode for more on the case

