Season 21, episode 9 of Snapped, aired on October 1, 2017, covered the 2011 case of Laura Stelmasek from Prescott, Arizona. Narrated by Robin Murphy, the episode revealed how Laura and her boyfriend, Marzet Farris III, planned and killed her husband, Craig Stelmasek.

Reports from FOX 10 Phoenix and The Washington Times say Craig was murdered by an attacker in his home.

Farris subsequently drove the body to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Laura fled to North Carolina. Investigators acquired digital evidence and several witnesses that ultimately justified the charges of First Degree Murder and Conspiracy for both Laura and Farris.

Court records and media stories show that Laura Stelmasek had just returned from North Carolina, visiting Marzet Farris before the murder. The Washington Times reported that investigators looked into when Laura got back to North Carolina, because it coincided quite closely with the planning of the act.

The prosecutors used this timeline to show that Laura's communication with Farris intensified in the days leading up to Craig Stelmasek's death, supporting the premeditated and conspiracy charges.

5 chilling details about Laura Stelmasek's crime

1. Digital messages exposed the murder plot

Investigators found numerous text messages and emails sent between Laura Stelmasek and Marzet Farris III within the communication, per a report from The Washington Times.

Text messages between Marzet Farris III and Laura Stelmasek( revealed premeditation (Image via Unsplash)

Not only were there conversations about their relationship, but also the sequencing of Craig's murder. Deputy County Attorney Susan Eazer told the court that Laura "was almost begging" Farris to murder Craig. The texts demonstrated clear planning over time.

2. The murder happened in the victim’s own home

As reported by FOX 10 Phoenix, it was revealed that Craig Stelmasek was killed in his Prescott home in June of 2011. According to prosecutors, Farris entered the Prescott home where Laura and Craig lived and stabbed Craig several times, which emphasized not only the random act but also that the crime was committed in a domestic setting.

3. The body was dumped across state lines

After the murder, Farris moved Craig's body across state lines. The Washington Times reported that the body was wrapped in a blanket and was left in a van at Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico.

Farris then boarded a plane to North Carolina and left the body at a public airport, complicating the investigation and bringing in authorities from numerous jurisdictions.

Craig's body was abandoned in a van in Albuquerque, New Mexico (Image via Unsplash)

4. The killers reunited after the murder

Instead of staying out of the spotlight, Laura quickly joined Farris in Raleigh, North Carolina, within days of the murder. Reportedly, the meeting was preplanned, FOX 10 Phoenix stated.

The planning of the travels, destination, and how they coordinated after the crime was taken into account by the prosecution for its conspiracy charge.

5. Sentencing shows the seriousness of the conspiracy

In a state court in 2013, both Laura Stelmasek and Marzet Farris were convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy. Judge Jennifer Campbell sentenced Laura to life plus 25 years to life for conspiracy, to be served consecutively, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Farris received the same sentence. During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence that Laura actively participated in the planning and execution of the crime and was not a mere accessory after the fact.

Snapped is streaming on Oxygen or Peacock.

