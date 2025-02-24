5 chilling details about Wesley Shermantine and Loren Herzog's crimes

Loren Herzog and Wesley Shermantine, known as the “Speed Freak Killers,” were childhood friends whose crimes terrorized San Joaquin County, California, for over a decade.

Authorities suspect them of killing up to 72 people between the 1980s and 1990s. According to an article by CBS News published on February 13, 2012, their known victims include Chevelle Wheeler, Cyndi Vanderheiden, and Paul Cavanaugh, among others. Their killing spree, often targeting acquaintances and strangers alike, ended in 1999 with their arrests.

In 2001, Shermantine was convicted of four murders and sentenced to death, while Herzog’s conviction was reduced after an appeal, leading to his 2010 parole as per ABC10, May 23, 2024. Two years later, Herzog took his own life.

Their crimes were explored in Evil Lives Here on ID in the episode, titled My First Love Hunted People, detailing their brutal methods and the investigation that uncovered burial sites.

5 key insights about Wesley Shermantine and Loren Herzog's crimes

1) Early signs of criminal behavior and drug abuse

Loren Herzog and Wesley Shermantine grew up in Linden, California, a small rural town where they formed a close bond during childhood. Shermantine came from a wealthy family, while Herzog did not.

The two frequently engaged in outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. Investigators later linked this familiarity with the area to how they were able to dispose of their victims' remains as per ThoughtCo. (February 27, 2019).

As they reached adulthood, they became known for heavy drinking, methamphetamine use, along with a history of violence, with law enforcement officials believing they had begun committing crimes long before their first known victim was reported.

Their suspected killing spree stretched from 1984 to 1999, with their victims including Chevelle “Chevy” Wheeler, Cyndi Vanderheiden, and multiple others whose remains were later found in burial sites.

2) The disappearance that led to their arrest

Authorities did not initially suspect Loren Herzog and Wesley Shermantine until the disappearance of Cyndi Vanderheiden in November 1998. She was last seen with the two men, prompting law enforcement officials to investigate them. In January 1999, a forensic analysis of Shermantine’s car revealed traces of Vanderheiden’s blood, strengthening suspicions, as per ABC10, May 23, 2024.

When questioned, Herzog turned on Shermantine, alleging that he had killed multiple people, including Henry Howell, Howard King, Paul Cavanaugh, and Robin Armtrout, as per CBS News, February 13, 2012. Shermantine, in response, denied all accusations and suggested that if Herzog knew the details of the murders, then he must have been responsible.

3) Convictions and legal proceedings

Shermantine was convicted in 2001 for the murders of Wheeler, Vanderheiden, Cavanaugh, and King. He received the death penalty and was placed on death row at San Quentin State Prison.

Loren Herzog, initially convicted of four counts of murder, had his sentence overturned in 2004 after an appeals court ruled that his confessions were coerced. He later took a plea deal, reducing his sentence to 14 years, and was eligible for parole in 2010, as noted by ABC10.

4) Discovery of burial sites and new investigations

In 2012, while on death row, Wesley Shermantine agreed to reveal the locations of their victims’ remains in exchange for financial compensation from bounty hunter Leonard Padilla.

He provided law enforcement with maps that led to the discovery of nearly 1,000 human bone fragments in a well near Linden, California, as per CBS News. The remains of Cyndi Vanderheiden and Chevelle Wheeler were among those identified.

Shermantine later claimed that there were as many as 72 victims and that he could provide more information if he received further payment. However, the FBI ceased their investigation in February 2013 after searches yielded no additional findings, as noted by ABC10.

5) The death of Loren Herzog and the continuing impact

Loren Herzog’s freedom after parole was short-lived. In January 2012, after learning that Shermantine had disclosed burial sites, he died by suicide in his trailer at High Desert State Prison, as per CBS News.

Shermantine remains on death row at California State Prison, Sacramento, though no execution date has been set due to the state’s moratorium on capital punishment, as reported in ABC10.

The case continues to affect victims’ families, many of whom still seek justice. Law enforcement remains uncertain about the full extent of the duo’s crimes, and investigators believe there may still be undiscovered victims.

