5 key details about Cati Blauvelt's death

The 2016 murder of Cati Blauvelt in Simpsonville, South Carolina, became a case that spanned several years. Authorities quickly turned their attention to her estranged husband, John Blauvelt, a U.S. Army recruiter. After the murder, he fled the state with his 17-year-old girlfriend, Hannah Thompson.

Blauvelt managed to stay on the run for six years until his arrest in Oregon in 2022, as stated by US Marshals on July 21, 2022. His trial, which relied heavily on testimony from Thompson, ended with a life sentence without parole, according to People on September 20, 2024.

The case gained national attention and was featured on 48 Hours, which explored the investigation and the manhunt that led to Blauvelt’s capture.

5 key insights about Cati Blauvelt's death

The 2016 murder of Cati Blauvelt raised serious concerns about domestic violence, manipulation, and justice. Below are five key insights that provide a clearer understanding of the events leading up to her death and the subsequent investigation.

1) A military recruiter turned fugitive

On October 24, 2016, Cati Blauvelt was found stabbed to death in the basement of an abandoned house in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Her body was left inside a concrete box, with the knife blade broken off in her neck, as per CBS News on March 8, 2025. Authorities quickly turned their attention to her estranged husband, John Blauvelt, a U.S. Army recruiter. The couple had separated just days before her murder, and their brief marriage had been marked by domestic disputes.

Following her death, John Blauvelt fled the state with his 17-year-old girlfriend, Hannah Thompson, according to People on September 20, 2024. The sudden disappearance of both individuals raised concerns for Thompson’s safety. As reported on CBS News, Investigator Cheryl Schofield commented:

"If he was willing to kill his own wife, there's no telling what kind of danger Hannah Thompson would've been in by fleeing with him."

2) A history of domestic violence and a wrecked military career

Before his wife's murder, John Blauvelt had already faced legal trouble. In February 2016, police responded to a call from Thompson’s father, leading to charges against Blauvelt for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. That same day, Cati Blauvelt told authorities that Blauvelt had previously threatened her with a gun, resulting in a domestic violence charge, as per CBS News.

As a result of these charges, the Army took disciplinary action against Blauvelt, cutting his pay and removing him from recruiting duties. According to investigators, Blauvelt blamed Cati Blauvelt for his ruined career and sought revenge, as reported by People on September 20, 2024.

3) Six years on the run and a nationwide manhunt

Shortly after Cati Blauvelt’s murder, John Blauvelt and Hannah Thompson were seen traveling westward. They passed through Alabama, Texas, and California before reaching Oregon. However, after a month, Thompson left Blauvelt and returned home to South Carolina. Over the years, she provided authorities with leads regarding his whereabouts, as per US Marshals on July 21, 2022.

The case remained open for six years. In early 2022, a dedicated U.S. Marshals cold case team worked with Simpsonville police, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division to track Blauvelt to Medford, Oregon. He had assumed the alias “Ben Klein” and was ultimately arrested on July 20, 2022, as reported by US Marshals.

4) Conviction and life sentence

Blauvelt was extradited to South Carolina, where his trial began in September 2024. Prosecutors presented evidence, including a “to-do” list found in his home with the chilling phrase “get rid of Cati” written on it, as reported by WYFF4 on September 20, 2024. Additionally, authorities alleged that he had attempted to hire someone to kill Cati Blauvelt. While the defense denied these claims, the evidence proved compelling.

Hannah Thompson, who had once fled with Blauvelt, played a crucial role in the prosecution’s case. She testified against him, helping secure a guilty verdict for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. As a result, Blauvelt was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as per People on September 20, 2024.

5) Legal consequences for Hannah Thompson

Although authorities did not believe Thompson was present at the time of Cati Blauvelt’s murder, she was charged with multiple felonies, including obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact. An arrest warrant indicated that she had driven John Blauvelt near Cati Blauvelt’s workplace before the murder and later withheld information about his location from the police, as per WYFF4 on October 12, 2022.

Thompson pleaded not guilty and was released on bail. She now faces up to 55 years in prison, with a judge set to determine her fate, as per CBS News.

