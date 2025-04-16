5 key details about Fabio Sementilli's murder

On January 23, 2017, Fabio Sementilli, a well-known celebrity hairdresser, was found dead with stab wounds in his home in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles.

At first, police thought Fabio Sementilli was killed during a robbery. But later, they discovered his wife, Monica Sementilli, planned his murder with her lover, porn actor Robert Baker, and an accomplice, Christopher Austin.

In April 2025, Monica was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy. She’s now in the Los Angeles County Jail and will be sentenced on June 23, 2025.

NBC's Dateline episode, The Widow of Woodland Hills, sheds light on this case in more detail. The true-crime episode aired on the NBC channel on April 11, 2025. Viewers can now watch it on NBC's official streaming platform, Peacock.

Dateline: The Widow of Woodland Hills: 5 major details about Fabio Sementilli's murder

1) Fabio Sementilli found stabbed at woodland Hills home

The Widow of Woodland Hills (Representative image via Pexels)

As per People, on January 23, 2017, the quiet neighborhood of Woodland Hills in Los Angeles was shaken when the body of celebrity hairdresser Fabio Sementilli was found at his home. Fabio's remains were discovered in his backyard, with seven deep stab wounds to his neck, chest, and thigh.

Fabio Sementilli's major arteries, the femoral and carotid, had been severed, indicating that he had been suddenly attacked from behind while watching television outside.

As reported by People, there were signs of forced entry into the house, as Fabio and his wife's bedroom was completely ransacked with several items missing, including Fabio’s 2008 Porsche 911. Initially, police treated the case as a home invasion-homicide, believing it to be a robbery.

2) Monica Sementilli's role in her husband's murder

The Widow of Woodland Hills (Representative image via Pexels)

As the investigation progressed, police began to suspect that the murder was not as simple as it initially seemed. Fabio Sementilli had a $1.6 million life insurance policy in his name, in which his wife, Monica Sementilli, was named as the primary beneficiary. This further strengthened the suspicion of Monica that she might have had some personal interest in this incident.

As reported by People, the investigation further revealed that Monica was in a love affair with porn star Robert Baker, whom she had met online many years ago. However, prosecutors claimed in court that Monica and Robert had conspired to kill Fabio Sementilli with the motive of collecting the insurance money and starting a new life without him.

3) Monica's lover and his accomplice's actions

The Widow of Woodland Hills (Representative image via Pexels)

Monica's boyfriend, Robert Baker, did not commit the murder alone. He was accompanied by his friend and fellow offender, Christopher Austin. According to court testimony, the two wore hoodies on the day of the murder to avoid suspicion and ran to the Fabio Sementilli home, where he was alone in his backyard.

As per CBS News, they entered the house through an unlocked door, which Austin later testified Monica had left open on purpose, and then the two attacked Fabio from behind, stabbing him multiple times. However, after the murder, they searched the bedroom, stole the home's DVR, and fled in Fabio's Porsche, which was found abandoned about five miles away two days later.

4) Arrests and trial in the Fabio Sementilli murder case

The Widow of Woodland Hills (Representative image via Pexels)

It took months of investigation before police arrested Monica Sementilli and Robert Baker in 2017. Both were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. However, Baker pleaded no contest to the murder charge in 2023, admitting to the killing but denying Monica's involvement.

As per CBS News, dated April 11, 2025, prosecutors claimed that Monica was the mastermind of the murder plot. During the trial, witnesses, text messages, and a statement from Christopher Austin revealed that the crime was well-thought-out and planned.

5) Monica Sementilli convicted of Fabio Sementilli's murder, awaits a life sentence

The Widow of Woodland Hills (Representative image via Pexels)

On April 11, 2025, a Los Angeles jury found Monica Sementilli, 53, guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit the murder of her husband, Fabio Sementilli. The prosecution stated in court that Monica had planned the murder for greed for money, and that the murder was premeditated.

As reported by CBS News, Monica is currently incarcerated in the Los Angeles County Jail. Her formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 23, 2025. She could be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, which means she will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Dateline's The Widow of Woodland Hills has covered this case in more detail. The episode is available for streaming on Peacock.

