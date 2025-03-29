5 key details about Larme Price's crimes

The upcoming episode of New York Homicide on Oxygen is all set to cover the murders committed by convicted serial killer Larme Price, whose actions shook the neighborhoods of Queens and Brooklyn back in 2003. The case was almost resolved on its own when Price tried to misdirect the police by going to the station himself.

Ad

This case will be covered in detail on New York Homicide season 3 episode 9, which premieres on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST on Oxygen. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Post 9/11, terror strikes again when Queens and Brooklyn are rocked by the senseless killing of neighborhood shopkeepers; with no leads and a lack of motive, the NYPD must form a task force to catch the spree killer before he claims his next victims."

Ad

Trending

This case is filled with details that would be intriguing to even hardcore crime fans. Ahead of the episode, let us go over five such details.

5 key details about the crimes of Larme Price

1) Larme Price showed signs of disturbance from an early age and had even been to prison multiple times

Expand Tweet

Ad

The issues with Price started when he was still young. His mother revealed that he was a drug addict and was mentally disturbed. He also reportedly tried to check himself into mental health facilities but was turned away on more than one occassion.

His criminal record also goes back to 1989. He was arrested at least eight times since for charges ranging from robbery to criminal weapon possession.

2) Larme Price's mental health deteriorated after the 9/11 attacks

Ad

As per records, Price's mental health further deteriorated after the September 11 attacks, following which he made several bizarre claims. He reportedly walked around scared all the time and was convinced people were following him. He also believed that a tracking device was inserted into his body.

3) Price was a father of two with no employment and another child on the way

Larme Price had a normal life (Image via Pexels)

Despite his struggles with mental health, Price had a girlfriend and a family. He was unemployed but made a living by selling stolen college textbooks. He had two children with his girlfriend and a third one was on the way.

Ad

He lived in Crown Heights.

4) Larme Price was driven to kill by his hatred of Arabs but only one of his victims was of Middle Eastern descent

In what is a shocking statistic, Price tried to go after Arabs after the events of 9/11, but ended up killing three people who were not of Middle Eastern origin. In fact, only one of his victims was from the Middle East. The other three victims were of Indian and Ukrainian origins.

Ad

His fifth victim, Yakoob Aldailam, survived the attack despite sustaining multiple bullet wounds. He became the only survivor of this serial killing spree.

5) Larme Price practically turned himself in and was sentenced to 150 years without the possibility of parole

Larme Price remains incarcerated today (Image via Pexels)

Larme Price walked into the police station himself and claimed that he knew who was responsible for the murders. He said a man named Dog was committing the crime. But his walk and general appearance were caught on surveillance footage before, and the police knew from the start that he was the most likely suspect.

Ad

The next day, the police met him and he confessed to the crimes. He would go on to take a plea deal to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to 150 years without the possibility of parole.

The upcoming episode of New York Homicide will cover this case in further detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback