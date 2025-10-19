5 key details about Leslie Preer’s murder as shown in Dateline season 34 episode 4

Dateline season 34 episode 4, titled The Perfect Spring Morning, focuses on the mysterious and tragic 2001 murder of Leslie Preer. The episode, airing on October 17, 2025, explores the shocking events surrounding her death, a case that remained unsolved for more than two decades.

A wife and mother, Leslie Preer, 48, was murdered in her Chevy Chase, Maryland home in May 2001. Her death shook the quiet, wealthy community. Her killer was found 20 years after initial suspicions and multiple investigations. Her daughter Lauren endured years of uncertainty before closure.

The episode reveals the circumstances of Leslie's death and the significance of DNA in identifying the perpetrator. Following new forensic evidence linking Eugene Teodor Gligor to Leslie's daughter, her murder investigation was revived. The case chillingly shows how technology and persistence can solve even the hardest mysteries.

Some chilling facts about Leslie Preer’s murder, as shown in Dateline season 34 episode 4

Here are five key details highlighted in the episode:

1) Leslie’s murder and the crime scene

Everything to know about Leslie Preer’s murder case (Image via YouTube/Dateline NBC)

On May 2, 2001, Leslie Preer, a wife and mother of one, was found brutally murdered in the shower of her Chevy Chase, Maryland home. The crime scene was disturbing: blood was found on the walls, furniture was overturned, and signs of a violent struggle were present.

The medical examiner found Leslie strangled and bruised on her arms, legs, and torso, as well as blunt force trauma to her head. This suggested a brutal attack, prompting a homicide investigation. The crime was shocking, but investigators struggled to find evidence to identify the killer.

2) Suspicion on husband Carl Preer and DNA evidence

Everything to know about Dateline season 34 episode 4 (Image via YouTube/Dateline NBC)

Carl “Sandy” Preer, Leslie's husband, was initially suspected of her murder. Neighbours noticed unusual activity around the house before the crime, and Carl failed a polygraph. Finding male DNA under Leslie's fingernails, which did not match her husband's, changed the case.

This crucial piece of evidence eliminated Carl as a suspect and changed the investigation. DNA under Leslie's nails suggested she fought off her attacker, leaving vital evidence for identification.

3) The cold case and reopening of the investigation

Everything to know about Leslie Preer’s murder case (Image via YouTube/Dateline NBC)

The murder of Leslie Preer went unsolved for more than twenty years. Even though there was DNA evidence and leads at first, the case went cold and no more progress was made. In September 2022, detectives Tara Augustin and Alyson Dupouy from Montgomery County chose to look into the case again as part of their "cold case" unit.

They hired the genetic genealogy forensics company Othram. Advanced DNA technology allowed detectives to link the crime scene DNA to a family tree, revealing Eugene Teodor Gligor, a Preer family member.

4) Eugene Gligor’s shocking connection to the Preer family

Everything to know about Leslie Preer’s murder case (Image via YouTube/Dateline NBC)

The breakthrough came when detectives discovered that Eugene Gligor, who had once been a boyfriend of Leslie’s daughter, Lauren, during their teenage years, was linked to the crime through the genetic genealogy process. Gligor had been known to the Preer family, and his name had even surfaced in the early investigation.

At the time, investigators did not suspect him. His involvement was revealed years later by DNA evidence linking him to the crime scene. Lauren was appalled by her ex-boyfriend's role in her mother's murder.

5) The arrest, conviction, and justice for Leslie

Everything to know about Leslie Preer’s murder case (Image via YouTube/Dateline NBC)

Detectives found Gligor's DNA in a Dulles International Airport water bottle in June 2024 and arrested him. He was charged with first-degree murder after a DNA match at the crime scene. Gligor admitted second-degree murder for Leslie Preer's death in May 2025.

He received supervised probation after 22 years in prison. After 20 years, Leslie's family, especially her daughter Lauren, received justice and closure.

To watch the full episode, tune in to Dateline on NBC or stream it online.

