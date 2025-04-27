5 key details about Mallory and Jami Evans' double murder

On October 4, 2012, Jami Evans and her daughter, Mallory Evans, were murdered in Annetta South, Texas. That night, 17-year-old Jake Evans called 911 and stated that he had killed his mother and sister.

Jake later admitted he had been thinking about committing the act for some time and said he felt trapped within his own family. Investigators would later uncover that Jake had been influenced by a horror movie that seemed to fuel his dark plan.

The loss hit especially hard in the Aledo Independent School District, where Jami Evans had spent years working as a teacher and assistant principal. Jake Evans was eventually sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murders.

The case returns to public attention through Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 2, which premieres with the episode I Want To Be Seen As Evil on April 27, 2025.

5 key insights about Mallory and Jami Evans' double murder explored

1) Jake Evans calmly confessed to killing Jami Evans and Mallory Evans

On October 4, 2012, Jake Evans called 911 and confessed to shooting his mother, Jami Evans, and sister, Mallory Evans, inside their Annetta South home. During the 20-minute call, he described the events in a calm and detached manner. According to an ABC News report dated October 5, 2012, he stated:

“I wasn’t even really angry with them. It just kind of happened. I’ve been kind of planning on killing for a while now,"

Authorities arrived shortly after and arrested Jake without incident.

2) Influence from the horror film Halloween was cited as inspiration

Investigators later discovered that Jake Evans had been heavily influenced by Rob Zombie's 2007 remake of Halloween. Jake explained in a four-page confession that the film's portrayal of a young boy killing his family "with ease and with little remorse" resonated with him.

He admitted to planning the murders after watching the movie and even detailed that he used a .22 revolver stolen from his grandfather to carry out the crime.

3) Jami Evans was a beloved educator in the Aledo community

Before her death, Jami Evans had a long-standing career with the Aledo Independent School District. She served as a teacher and assistant principal at Coder and Stuard Elementary Schools between 1989 and 2004. Mallory Evans had also attended local schools before being homeschooled alongside Jake.

The district expressed its sorrow after the murders, stating that Jami's "dedication to her students and her love of learning was an inspiration to all who knew her."

4) Jake Evans initially planned a larger family massacre

Jake's written confession revealed that he initially intended to extend the violence beyond Jami Evans and Mallory Evans. Jake planned to go across the street after the initial murders to kill his grandparents and his older sister Emily, who was visiting from college.

He also intended to wait until the next morning to kill his sister Audrey, who was expected to arrive from college. However, Jake ultimately abandoned the plan and called 911 instead.

5) Jake Evans pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 45 years in prison

Following evaluations that delayed his trial, Jake Evans was eventually deemed competent to stand trial in 2015. According to a CBS report dated April 30, 2015, he accepted a plea agreement, pleading guilty to two counts of murder and receiving a 45-year prison sentence.

The capital murder charge was dropped as part of the deal. Under Texas law, Jake Evans will be eligible for parole after serving at least half of his sentence, factoring in the time he has already served. As of 2025, he remains incarcerated at the TDCJ Memorial Unit in Rosharon, Texas.

