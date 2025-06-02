The romance and comedy drama Divorce Insurance premiered on March 31, 2025, and concluded on May 6, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee. It was helmed by directors Lee Won-suk and Choi Bo-kyung, and penned by screenwriter Lee Tae-yeoon.

Divorce Insurance follows the story of a successful and ambitious Noh Ki-joon, working at an insurance company. Following three divorces and losing a significant amount of money, he decides to create a new type of insurance, divorce insurance.

Lee Dong-wook portrays the role of an insurance actuary, Noh Ki-jun. He works at Plus General Insurance and has been divorced thrice. Meanwhile, Lee Joo-bin plays the role of an underwriter, Kang Han-deul, at the same company.

4 reasons to watch Divorce Insurance

1) A unique storyline dealing with the consequences of divorce

Unlike most Korean Dramas, the show not only deals with romance and relationships but sheds light on the consequences of divorce and separation. While some prefer to give love many chances, it also shows negative outcomes.

After the protagonist, Noh Ki-jun, suffers financial loss and negative emotions following three divorces, he decides to create insurance that will protect people like him from financial trouble.

While showcasing the positive aspects of relationships, which provide love, certainty, and stability, the show maintains equilibrium by featuring the drawbacks of a failed bond. It presents how an individual has to go through a series of negative phases, such as depression, financial loss, and others.

2) Lee Dong-wook plays the role of the protagonist

Lee Dong-wook continues to showcase his acting prowess by featuring in different genres of Korean Dramas, including thriller, revenge, romance, and comedy.

Through the portrayal of the protagonist, Noh Ki-joon, Lee Dong-wook presents himself as an individual who has three failed relationships. Subsequently, he has suffered from several setbacks in life. However, he did not give up and devised a new method to safeguard the individuals who had suffered the same fate.

3) Divorce Insurance is helmed by the director Lee Won-suk

The romance and comedy drama Divorce Insurance is helmed by the director Lee Won-suk, who won the Golden Mulberry Award for his project How To Use Guys With Tips at the 15th Far East Film Festival. The project also bagged the Bronze Prize for Best Asian Feature at the Fantasia International Film Festival 2013.

Meanwhile, he went on to bag the Audience Award for The Royal Tailor in 2014. He won the My Movie Audience Award at the Seventeenth Udine Far East Film Festival and more for The Royal Tailor. As an award-winning and acclaimed director, Lee Won-suk, it would be interesting to see what he wanted to convey through Divorce Insurance.

4) An amazing and melodious Original Sound Track

Divorce Insurance features a list of amazing original soundtracks that complement the drama perfectly. The songs include Ending Credit by Ha Sung-woon, Don't Be Sad by Kang Asol, You Never Know by Heon Seo, The Moon Is Mooning by Luca Minor, and Forever Here with Me by Jae-yeon.

The show is available to stream on TVING and Prime Video. In recent news, Lee Dong-wook was confirmed for the upcoming dramas The Good Man and A Shop for Killers season 2.

