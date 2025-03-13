5 shows to watch if you liked HBO’s When No One Sees Us

Created by Daniel Corpas and based on a novel by Sergio Sarrias, When No One Sees Us, is a thriller series, starring Mariela Garriga and Maribel Verdu. The show is the first Spanish-produced series for the streaming service, Max.

The show revolves around a sergeant in the Civil Guard, who investigate the mysterious suicide of a neighbor. Set in Moron de la Frontera, which is next to an US Army base, the series also focusses on a US Army special agent, who is sent to the military base to investigate a missing American soldier.

The show is full of suspense and viewers who liked the action and thrills of the show can check out other similar shows from the list below.

Jack Ryan, The Recruit, and other shows like When No One Sees Us

1) The Following (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Kevin Williamson and starring Kevin Bacon, Shawn Ashmore, and others, the crime thriller series, follows an FBI agent, Ryan Hardy (Bacon), who must recapture a serial killer called Joe Carroll, who also runs a cult. The show deals with crime, cults, and the enigma it has on its members.

Like When No One Sees Us, the show is a crime thriller and revolves around murder. Both shows focus on a protagonist from the law enforcement, who must get to the bottom of things and unravel a conspiracy. Both shows are gritty and offer raw portrayal of crime.

2) Jack Ryan (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the characters of the novel series created by Tom Clancy, the political action thriller, stars John Krasinski, Abbie Cornish, and others. The show follows a CIA analyst, Jack Ryan (John), who was a former US Marine, and finds himself amidst a terrorist plot. Each season, Jack Ryan, is thrusted into an international mission full of threats.

Like When No One Sees Us, the show deals with action, conspiracies, and thrills. Even though the show’s premise is more political and based on terrorism, both shows deal with crime and how the protagonist must unravel a mystery.

3) The Recruit (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Starring Noah Centineo, Colton Dunn, and others, this spy adventure series created by Alexi Hawley, revolves around a newly recruited CIA lawyer, Owen Hendricks (Centineo). He finds himself amid an international conflict and conspiracy, when he helps a mysterious asset.

Like When No One Sees Us, the show deals with international politics, conspiracies, and crime. Even though the premise is different, the show also follows a protagonist, who must investigate an event and finds himself getting into deeper levels of conspiracies. Both shows are action-packed.

4) The Madness (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Created by Stephen Belber and starring Colman Domingo, Blake, and others, this action conspiracy thriller series, revolves around a media genius, who is accused of a murder, after he is caught amidst a murder occurring in the woods. As he sets upon a quest to clear his name, he must reconnect with his estranged family and beliefs.

Like When No One Sees Us, the show is about murder, crime, and conspiracy. In both shows, the main protagonist must unravel the mystery behind a murder. Both shows feature suspense, thrills, and action.

5) Citadel

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, the spy action series revolves around two spies and agents, Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. They belong to the spy organization Citadel. However, their memories have been wiped and a new organization, Manticore, is now on the rise. After eight years, Mason is called by an old colleague for some help.

Like When No One Sees Us, the series combines action, suspense, intrigue, and thrills. Both shows uncover political conspiracies and have an international level of intrigue. Viewers who enjoyed the high-octane action and suspense of No One Sees Us, should give Citadel a try.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show of their liking.

