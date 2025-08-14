5 Sydney Chandler shows and movies to watch if you love her in Alien: Earth

Sydney Chandler is an American actress who made her film debut in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling (2022).

Ad

In 2021, she was cast as Chrissie Hynde, founding member of The Pretenders, in the FX miniseries Pistol, learning to sing and play guitar for the part. That same year, she was announced to star in Susannah Grant’s drama series Coercion.

Chandler went on to appear in Apple TV+’s mystery drama Sugar (2024) opposite Colin Farrell. In 2023, she landed the lead role in Noah Hawley’s sci-fi series Alien: Earth for FX on Hulu.

Ad

Trending

The first television adaptation of the Alien property, Alien: Earth is a science fiction horror series written by Noah Hawley. Sydney Chandler, along with Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adarsh Gourav, and Timothy Olyphant, starred in the series, which takes place two years prior to the events of the 1979 movie.

Sydney Chandler portrays Joe's sister, Wendy (formerly known as Marcy), and the first human hybrid in Alien: Earth. She depicts Wendy's battle with feeling and identity in a perilous and morally complex environment.

Ad

Here is a list of five Sydney Chandler shows and movies to watch if viewers love her in Alien: Earth.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Pistol, and 4 other Sydney Chandler shows and movies to watch after Alien: Earth

1) Pistol

Craig Pearce and Danny Boyle created the six-part biographical drama Pistol (Image via Apple TV+)

Craig Pearce and Danny Boyle created the six-part British biographical musical drama miniseries Pistol. It chronicles the quick ascent to popularity, infamy, and cultural significance in the punk movement of S*x Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and the band.

Ad

The future lead singer of The Pretenders, Chrissie Hynde, is played by Sydney Chandler as a ferociously ambitious young lady figuring out her voice on and off stage while immersed in London's music scene.

For the part, Chandler picked up guitar and singing, which added more realism.

2) Don’t Worry Darling

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh (Image via Apple TV+)

Adapted from a spec script by Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke, Don't Worry Darling is a 2022 American psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde and written by Katie Silberman.

Ad

The movie, which stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine, is about a housewife in the 1950s who lives in an apparently ideal company town and becomes suspicious that the leader of the community is keeping a troublesome secret from the others.

Sydney Chandler plays Violet, a neighbor whose upbeat demeanor conceals traces of anxiety, quietly contributing to the film's developing feeling of mystery and dread.

Ad

3) Sugar

Sugar is a neo-noir mystery drama series (Image via Apple TV+)

Mark Protosevich's American neo-noir mystery drama series Sugar premiered on April 5, 2024. With Fernando Meirelles directing five episodes and Adam Arkin directing three, Colin Farrell plays the principal role and serves as executive producer.

Ad

The show, which is billed as a genre-bending modern take on the private detective tale, centers on John Sugar, a wealthy Hollywood producer who hires a Los Angeles-based investigator to find out what really happened to his granddaughter when she vanished.

Sydney Chandler portrays Olivia Siegel, a member of the Siegel family at the center of the case, whose emotions and reserved manner play a crucial role in solving the main mystery of the drama.

Ad

4) SKAM Austin

(Image via Apple TV+)

Julie Andem's Norwegian television program Skam served as the inspiration for the American teen drama online series Austin. It centers on the entwined friendships, relationships, and lives of a close-knit group of teenagers at Austin, Texas's Bouldin High School.

Ad

The focus of season 1 is Megan Flores, who deals with the consequences of dating Marlon, the ex-boyfriend of Abby, the captain of her dance team and her former best friend.

Season 2 centers on Megan's friend Grace Olsen, who must reevaluate her convictions and jeopardize her closest ties as she negotiates her feelings for football team leader Daniel Williamson.

Chandler portrays Eve Olsen, a character modeled after Eskild Tryggvasson from the Norwegian series. Eve is a witty, sympathetic friend who offers direct counsel.

Ad

5) Coercion

Sydney Chandler in Coercion (Image via Getty)

The life of national leader and s*x trafficking survivor Rebecca Bender served as the inspiration for the Showtime drama pilot Coercion.

Ad

The narrative, which was written by Susannah Grant and starred Sydney Chandler, chronicles Bender's escape from prison after six years, her battle to lead a "normal" life again, and her development into an ardent supporter of justice.

The series is based on the real-life experiences of Bender, who is currently a consultant for federal law enforcement and one of the country's leading authorities on sex trafficking.

The project seeks to portray the anguish she experienced as well as the resilience that enabled her to resist the society she fled.

Ad

The primary role is played by Sydney Chandler, who emotionally conveys Bender's terrifying trip while encapsulating the trauma and advocacy efforts that characterize her life after the escape.

Interested viewers can catch Alien: Earth on FX and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More