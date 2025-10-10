7 Action Dramas to Watch If You Liked Néro the Assassin

Néro the Assassin follows a story set in 1504 France. The story centres around a ruthless killer who works for a power-hungry nobleman. His life takes a big turn when betrayal strikes. He must reunite with his estranged daughter. A girl he abandoned at birth. Together, they run from deadly enemies across a drought-stricken land.

Ad

The show blends historical drama with raw action. It explores themes of survival and redemption. The father-daughter dynamic adds emotional weight to a violent journey.

Néro the Assassin delivers explosive fight sequences and a gritty atmosphere. Fans of period action dramas with complicated characters will find much to like. The series blends personal stakes and medieval brutality that feel immediate and real.

Kingdom, Black Sails, Vikings: Valhalla, and four other action dramas to watch if you liked Néro the Assassin

1)The Last Kingdom

Ad

Trending

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The story of this show takes place during the Viking invasions of England. Uhtred, a Saxon raised by Danes, struggles with his divided loyalty. He fights to reclaim his birthright while kingdoms fall apart around him.

Ad

The show delivers barbaric battle sequences and political intrigue. Uhtred's journey additionally mirrors the emotional complexity found in Néro the Assassin.

Both main leads encounter impossible choices between family and duty. The historical setting feels harsh and authentic. Shiel walls clash, alliances shift, and honor becomes a luxury few can afford.

The characters evolve through loss and violence. The series balances big-scale warfare with intimate character moments. The fight choreography feels grounded and raw.

Ad

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Kingdom

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The show reimagines the zombie genre within a Korean historical setting. A crown prince investigates an unknown plague during the Joseon period. The disease turns people into flesh-eating creatures. Political conspiracies interwine with the undead threat. The show creates tension through both court intrigue and horror.

Ad

Like Néro the Assassin, it places characters in desperate circumstances where survival demands difficult choices. The historical backdrop adds richness to the story. Palace politics prove as dangerous as the infected hordes. The crown prince must safeguard against zombie chaos. The show maintains a dark tone throughout. Viewers of Néro the Assassin will recognize similar themes of redemption and betrayal.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

Ad

3) Black Sails

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This show serves as a prequel to the book Treasure Island. Captain Flint leads pirates in the Bahamas during the golden era of piracy. The show explores the line between reality and legend. Flint and his crew pursue treasure while tackling colonial powers.

Ad

The series delivers strategic warfare, sword fights, and naval battles. Character motivations run deep, much like in Néro the Assassin. Moral ambiguity defines the world in which these pirates live. Alliances formed and broken with brutal consequences.

The show does not hesitate to include complexity and violence. Every character pursues their own version of freedom. The show explores what people are willing to sacrifice for their ideals. The historical setting captures a lawless era where survival meant constant adaptation.

Ad

The show is avialable on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) Vikings: Valhalla

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The show continues the saga of Norse warriors years after the former series. The show features iconic figures such as Freydís Eiríksdóttir and Leif Eriksson . They navigate conflicts between Christians and Pagans in the transforming world. Epic battles fill the screen with axes and shields.

Ad

The show captures the brutal nature of medieval warfare. Like Néro the Assassin, it explores themes of personal honor and family loyalty. Characters encounter betrayal from those closest to them.

The Viking age provides a backdrop of conquest and exploration. Every episode delivers political maneuvering paired with action. Warriors fight not just for survival but for their way of life. The show balances big-scale raids with intimate character development. Fans of Néro the Assassin will appreciate the historical authenticity and visceral combat.

Ad

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Warrior

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The story unfolds in San Francisco's Chinatown during the 1870s. Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy, arrives from China looking for his sister. He became involved in the Tong wars between rival factions. The show displays spectacular martial arts choreography.

Ad

Every fight sequence crackles with precision and energy. Like Néro the Assassin, the show places a skilled fighter in a world of betrayal. Ah Sahm must navigate gang politics while pursuing his personal mission.

The historical format captures a turbulent period of American history. Violence and racism shape the world these characters inhabit. The show delivers explosive action without sacrificing character depth. The fight scenes rank among the best on television. Fans of Néro the Assassin will recognize the theme of a fighter compelled to make difficult choices.

Ad

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) Frontier

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show explores the brutal North American fur trade in the 1700s. Decain Harp takes over a campaign to break the Hudson's Bay firm's monopoly.

Ad

The series delivers violent confrontations in the untamed wilderness. Characters fight for survival in harsh conditions. Political intrigue runs alongside frontier warfare. Like Néro the Assassin, the series features a dangerous protagonist navigating dangerous alliances.

Harp's journey for vengeance drives the story forward. The historical setting captures a lawless era where might usually determines the right thing. Native Americans, company men, and trappers clash over resources and territory.

Every character pursues their own agenda in a world without clear stars. Fans ofNéro the Assassin will appreciate the morally complicated characters and brutal action.

Ad

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) Marco Polo

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show follows a popular explorer in Kublai Khan's court during the 13th century. The series blends martial arts action with political drama. Marco gets caught between cultures as he serves the Mongol emperor. Court politics and battlefield warfare drive the narrative. Like Néro the Assassin, the series explores themes of survival and loyalty in a dangerous world.

Ad

The historical backdrop recreates the Mongol Empire at its peak. Warriors clash in epic battles, displaying a diverse range of fighting styles.Marco must adapt to survive in a court filled with secrets and schemes. Fans of Néro the Assassin will recognize similar elements of redemption and betrayal.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven action dramas capture different aspects of what makes Néro the Assassin compelling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More