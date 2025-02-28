7 best characters from Mad Men

The finale of Mad Men aired back in 2015 and yet, the well-written drama continues to turn up in conversations among binge-watchers. This is because the show, containing seven seasons and 92 seasons, thrives on immersive character development and clever plot development. Set in the 60s and 70s, it explores poignant topics from the period including experimentation, feminism, and more.

Ad

One of the biggest highlights of Mad Men has to be the characters themselves. The audience can't help but be drawn into their dramatic and complex lives spurred by their indulgent and selfish desires. While no character is without their faults and shortcomings, they feel real and relatable which adds to the overall viewing experience.

Although there are several Mad Men characters that were introduced across its many seasons, the ones mentioned on this list left a bigger impression for the way they added to the compelling narrative.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources and has spoilers.

Don Draper, Peggy Olsen and five other characters from Mad Men who fans couldn't get enough of

1) Don Draper

Don Draper is one of the most well-known characters in television history (Image via Lionsgate)

Jon Hamm's Don Draper is the lead protagonist of Mad Men whose mysterious charisma attracts people towards him. A highly successful creative director, Don has such a way with words that he could probably sell ice to an Eskimo. However, underneath the suave and confident persona is a vulnerable man with a troubled past.

Ad

Fans of Mad Men will agree that Don preferred to conform to society's idea of masculinity in order to uphold the facade of the "perfect man". Every move that he made and everything that he said felt calculated because it was all an effort to keep his past hidden. However, this heavy burden would eventually seep through the cracks in moments of weakness.

He isn't the best husband or father, but there is something so intriguing about this Mad Men character that viewers can't make themselves look away. Hamm certainly deserves credit for making such an unlikeable character so memorable.

Ad

2) Joan Holloway

This Mad Men character impressed fans with her no-nonsense attitude (Image via Lionsgate)

In Mad Men's world, it is easy to see that women don't have equal access to many opportunities but that doesn't mean that the show lacks strong female characters. In fact, fans will always think very highly of Joan Holloway, portrayed by Christina Hendricks in Mad Men.

Ad

Strong-willed and intelligent, she never puts up with any kind of harassment at the workplace. Yes, it is true that she does use her feminine charms to gain advantage in certain situations but that doesn't mean that she is any less worthy than her male counterparts, all of whom have different tricks up their sleeves.

Her story arc has been interesting to watch and the fact that she chose a successful career over marital bliss says a lot about her independent and fiery personality.

Ad

3) Lane Pryce

Lane Pryce often struggled with self-worth (Image via Lionsgate)

Even though this Mad Men character was only introduced in the third season, Jared Harris' Lane Pryce still managed to leave an impression on fans of the show. From his stint as the financial officer at Sterling Cooper to forming Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce with some of his co-workers, Lane found many ways to make himself useful.

Ad

His shy and reserved demeanor made it hard for him to adjust to the chaotic American work life and he was constantly undermined by those around him. It is easy to see that he idolized Dan and wanted to be like him but never quite managed to exude the same charisma and confidence.

Through this Mad Men character, the show explored what it was like to be an outsider and the struggles that come with that. Even though Lane's character arc ended in tragedy, he will always be remembered for steering the narrative into exciting new territories.

Ad

4) Peggy Olsen

Peggy's transformation in the show was a sight to behold (Image via AMC)

It is always a treat to see characters develop over the course of a narrative and Mad Men has plenty of great examples. However, it cannot be argued that Elisabeth Moss' Peggy Olsen has the best character arc on the show.

Ad

When the viewers first meet Peggy, she is reserved and struggling to find her place in a male-dominated industry. But over the course of the show, she evolves into a confident professional who is one of the best in her field. She starts out by trying to copy the ways of her male co-workers, but eventually realizes that she can never be like them and that she has to find her own way, which she does.

Ad

While she picks up many lessons when Don takes her under his wing, she is also smart enough to learn from the other strong women around her which is why she emulates the best of both worlds. From her impeccable work ethic to her relentless pursuit of career goals, Peggy is one character who made Mad Men worth watching.

5) Roger Sterling

Roger Sterling had some of the best lines in the show (Image via Lionsgate)

Like Don Draper, John Slattery's Roger Sterling steals the scene whenever he comes on-screen and that is no easy task when surrounded by a talented cast. Witty and charismatic, Roger delivered so many memorable one-liners throughout the show that fans will have a hard time picking just one.

Ad

Roger initially worked for Sterling Cooper before becoming a founding partner at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce. Even though he carries an image that his life is perfect, it is revealed that his personal life is anything but sorted. But over time, Roger is forced to face reality and get his act together.

The way he strives to be a better version of himself endears him to the audience and the fact that he finally finds happiness with a like-minded partner is also quite satisfying.

Ad

6) Sally Draper

Fans loved seeing Sally mature into a level-headed young adult (Image via Lionsgate)

Normally it is not really possible for child actors to bring the same intensity as adult actors who have had much more experience in front of the camera but Kiernan Shipka left Mad Men fans impressed with her emotional and impactful portrayal of Sally Draper.

Ad

It was easy to see that Don and Betty weren't exactly good parents. They were both dealing with their own issues and didn't pay enough attention to Sally when she was growing up. This is why she would often go out of her way to do things that would prompt them to take notice.

Despite the terrible parenting, Sally grows into a mature young adult who is able to take on responsibilities. It is also interesting to note that Sally is one of the few characters in Mad Men who can see through Dan's pretentious facade.

Ad

7) Sal Romano

Sal was one of the few side characters who quickly become a fan-favorite (Image via Lionsgate)

Bryan Batt's Sal Romano appeared in the first three seasons of Mad Men and charmed the audience with his likable personality and relatable personal struggles. Mad Men is set in a time period when many social stigmas were still at large because of which Sal finds it difficult to accept his own s*xual orientation in the beginning.

Ad

He wasn't entirely at ease with some of the other characters who openly talked about intimate topics. Also, compared to many of the other male characters in the show, Sal was much more empathetic towards the women at the workplace.

Batt deserves credit for portraying the character's inner feelings and turmoil through tell-tale body language and expressions. It is a shame that fans of the show didn't get to see more of this endearing Mad Men character.

Ad

Mad Men created a new benchmark when it comes to entertaining period dramas and it wouldn't have been possible without these charming characters who helped bring the narrative to life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback