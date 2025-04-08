7 best Ken Marino performances to watch if you liked him in The Residence 

Fans praised Ken Marino's portrayal of Harry Hollinger in The Residence for his clever dialogue delivery, suspicious demeanor, and ability to mix humor and wit as one of the murder victim's main rivals in the White House. He seamlessly glides between hilarious and cunning, giving fans someone to watch out for.
Before The Residence, Marino played an array of roles over the past few decades, particularly known for his exaggerated comedic performances that remain memorable to this day.
Fans of Ken Marino's role in The Residence should check out his origin story as a comedy actor and writer on The State, a 1993 sketch comedy show starring 11 aspiring comics. Most of his works originate from the cast and crew of this popular '90s project.
Party Down, Marry Me, and other Ken Marino performances to watch
1) Marry Me (2014-2015)
Ken Marino plays the laid-back Jake. His life is going great—a happy, long-term relationship with Annie (Casey Wilson) and a happily-ever-after on the horizon. But after Jake fumbles several proposal attempts and all signs point to the couple’s imminent breakup, it’s up to them to look for the signs and stick together.
Marino's ability to land comedic timing through the show’s witty script and awkward silences makes this performance a must-watch for fans.
Where to watch: NBC
2) Party Down (2009-2012, 2023)
Rob Thomas brought together an ensemble cast of who's who in the comedy world, including Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), Jane Lynch (Glee), and Ken Marino, for this ensemble-driven sitcom about a catering company filled with people who want to make it big in Hollywood.
Marino plays Ronald Wayne Donald, the tightly wound man with big dreams (to own a Soups R' Crackers franchise) and crew manager. His performance toes the line of comedic satire with ease, and the show gained a cult following for the cast's hilarious interpersonal dynamics.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or STARZ.
3) Vernoica Mars (2004-2007, 2019)
Kristen Bell stars as Veronica Mars, a teenager who moonlights as a private detective. In her pursuit of cases, she constantly runs into odd and quirky characters, including Ken Marino's Detective Vinnie Van Lowe. Vinnie is Veronica's friendly rival, more interested in making a quick buck than actually solving cases.
Marino reprised his role as Vinnie in the Veronica Mars movie as well as the Hulu spin-off series in 2019. His screen presence added a layer of humor to Mars' mystery universe.
Where to watch: Hulu
4) Childrens Hospital (2008-2016)
Made as a webisode-style spoof of existing medical dramas like Grey's Anatomy, Childrens Hospital is a creation of Rob Corddry and The State fame David Wain. Ken Marino stars as Dr. Glenn Richie, the lead, Dr. Cat Black’s romantic interest.
Fans enjoy the exaggerated and outlandish antics of the ensemble cast as they deal with patients and interpersonal relationships. Its mockumentary format showcases Marino's humorous performance directly to the audience by breaking the fourth wall.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
5) The Other Two (2019-2023)
In a hit-you-where-it-hurts comedic plot, aspiring actor Cary and his dancer sister Brooke must grapple with the fact that their 13-year-old brother Chase rose to internet fame over one viral video. Ken Marino plays Streeter Peter Peters, the over-enthusiastic and needy manager of the internet sensation.
This comedy-drama is a hidden gem for fans of absurd scenarios and witty humor. Marino shines in his role.
Where to watch: HBO
6) Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
Ken Marino plays camp counselor Victor Pulak, a teenager desperate for sexual intimacy, in this quirky satire that spoofs teen dramas of the '90s and early 2000s. The movie's steady cult following led to several spin-offs, including a prequel and a sequel series.
Marino's depiction of a teenage boy is comical and memorable in this movie set on the last night at Camp Firewood, a fictional place in Maine. Fans of oddball comedies will enjoy its attempt at pushing the boundaries, along with the popular ensemble cast including Joe Lo Truglio, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, and Amy Poehler.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
7) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)
Ken Marino's stint as Captain Jason "CJ" Stanley might be small, but his portrayal of an incompetent yet affable replacement captain of the 99th precinct is considered hilarious by fans of the show. He constantly gets on the crew's nerves and tries to get them all to like him—but in vain.
Where to watch: Netflix
Ken Marino also has a recurring role in Fresh Off the Boat, in which Randall Park, his The Residence co-star, plays the father!