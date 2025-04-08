Why Grey's Anatomy can still bring back Christina Yang 

Sandra Oh played Dr. Cristina Yang, a key character on Grey's Anatomy, for a long time. Yang was known for her surgical skills and complicated character evolution. The series experienced a major change when she left her surgeon role to work in Switzerland at the end of season 10.

Ad

Since her departure in 2014, Sandra Oh has continued to say she will not return to work on Grey's Anatomy because she wants to try fresh acting opportunities. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on March 28, 2025, she stated:

"I don't feel the need to revisit, but I also deeply understand the audience's love for this character."

The very nature of the character's exit from the show implies a chance for her return on Grey's Anatomy. Whether Cristina makes an appearance on the show in future remains to be seen.

Ad

Trending

Sandra Oh's departure and stance over time

Sandra Oh (Image via Getty)

In season 10 of Grey's Anatomy, Sandra Oh ended her role as Dr. Cristina Yang as the character went to work at the Klausman Research Institute in Zurich, Switzerland.

Ad

. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on May 11, 2021, she explained:

"I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it’s gone. But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive."

Oh repeatedly stated she intentionally prepared her mind to depart from the show. However, she may have had a recent change of heart in regards to stance about Grey's Anatomy. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Oh explained:

Ad

"I am happy for the show to use the character as they see fit. Yes. The character needs to be there to serve the story—and so, yay!"

How does Grey's Anatomy make Cristina Yang's comeback possible?

Ad

As reported by Screen Rant on March 31, 2025, Grey's Anatomy has passively kept Cristina Yang's character in the show through mentions and references to her activities in Zurich. Cristina also sent over Dr. Cormac Hayes to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as a "gift" for Meredith in season 16.

The show has shown consistency in bringing back past characters by means of different storytelling. In season 17, Meredith Grey's COVID-related coma saw Derek Shepherd, Lexie Grey, and Mark Sloan's return.

Ad

Other characters like Addison Montgomery also made a comeback in subsequent seasons. Cristina Yang's storyline continues in the show's continuity because her character is very much alive and practicing in Zurich. The show's method of revamping returning characters supports the return of Cristina as well.

Possible storylines for Cristina Yang's return

Ad

An article from Screen Rant has suggested various possible storylines. Cristina may return to help Meredith Grey with her pioneering Alzheimer's work, evidencing their close friendship as well as professional interests.

Something that affects Meredith or a previous co-worker may also bring Cristina back to Seattle. Further, the character could come back to mentor new interns or help at a pivotal moment at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Since Ellen Pompeo's availability is somewhat limited, her return could be pivotal in bringing Cristina back in a meaningful way.

Ad

Grey's Anatomy airs new episodes on ABC every Thursday at 10 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Zain Ul Abedin Muhammad Zain-Ul-Abedin is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, he began his journey as a content writer during his undergraduate years.



With certified training in Content Marketing and Advertising from the government platform e-Rozgaar, he worked at Celeb Tattler for over one year, and at Sports World News for another year before transitioning to his current role. As a skilled writer covering the entertainment industry, he prioritizes thorough research backed by verifiable sources, and upholds ethical journalism. He enjoys how entertainment reporting blends culture, creativity, and community, fostering a transcontinental synthesis of diverse voices.



When not working, he enjoys researching on a wide range of topics, seeking to refine his skills and expand his epistemic base. He also likes to spend time tending to animals, and play a range of games, which serve a dual purpose of offering a fun escape and sharpening his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. His favorite celebrity is Tom Cruise, whom he admires for his dedication to performing his own stunts, alongside his adaptability and compelling screen presence. Know More