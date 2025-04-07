This Grey's Anatomy star may already be on their way to becoming a series regular 

Since its 2005 premiere, Grey's Anatomy has depicted the professional and personal development of surgical interns, residents, and attendings who work at Seattle Grace Hospital, which later became Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The show is now running its 21st season.

Grey's Anatomy continues to attract audiences by introducing new characters and new storylines. On April 01, 2025, Deadline announced that Trevor Jackson signed up to appear as a recurring character in Grey's Anatomy. He will portray an attractive, well-educated, yet arrogant man approaching 30 and has just relocated to Seattle. He will debut in the penultimate episode of season 21, which will air on May 8, 2025.

Jackson could be promoted to a regular on the show in season 22 if the series gets renewed. This follows recent exits by other actors on the show, which could open slots in the main cast.

Trevor Jackson's role in Grey's Anatomy

Trevor Jackson (Image via Getty)

Trevor Jackson will enter the show for two episodes in season 21, with his first appearance in the second-to-last episode. His character has been described as a confident, quick-witted, but slightly arrogant man in his late 20s and newly arrived in Seattle.

However, his actual role has yet to be officially confirmed. There is no word on whether he will play a surgical intern, resident, or something else.

Potential for series regular status

According to Deadline, Trevor Jackson could join the show's regular cast in season 22 if Grey's Anatomy is renewed. Since characters Mika and Levi are exiting the show, Jackson's character could replace them in one of those spots, considering he makes a lasting impression. His previous experience in ensemble shows, particularly his work on Grown-ish, could give him a chance to become a regular on the show.

According to an article published in Screen Rant on April 02, 2025, Grey's Anatomy continues to reinvent itself with new characters and captivating storylines, hooking its audience every season. Through its continued power to adapt, the show will likely reach season 22.

More about Trevor Jackson

Trevor Jackson is a US-based actor, singer, and songwriter. At the start of his acting journey, he performed Young Simba in The Lion King national tour across the country.

In 2010, Trevor Jackson rose to fame through his performance on the Syfy series Eureka as Kevin Blake until 2012. In 2012, he performed as Kris McDuffy in the Disney Channel TV movie Let It Shine.

Jackson worked as Aaron Jackson throughout six seasons of the Freeform series Grown-ish between 2018 and 2024 after the show split from Black-ish. Through his role as Aaron, he displays the qualities of a socially conscious college student, participating in student events at Black Student Union activities at California University.

Along with acting, Jackson started making music. He began his entertainment journey in 2012 by joining Atlantic Records and launching his first song, Like We Grown, in February 2013.

He published his EP "#NewThang" in September 2013. Jackson has chosen Michael Jackson, Gregory Hines, and Donny Hathaway as his main musical influences.

Grey's Anatomy airs new episodes on ABC every Thursday at 10 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

