7 best Pedro Pascal movies and shows to watch if you liked him in The Last of Us season 2

The Last of Us season 2, starring Pedro Pascal, picks up in the brutal, broken world left behind by the first season, diving deeper into what survival really costs. Based on the hit video game, the show isn’t just about infected monsters and shattered cities—it’s about the scars people carry long after the world ends.

Pedro Pascal returns as Joel, still grappling with the choices that defined him. Bella Ramsey’s Ellie is tougher this time, angrier, and carrying weight way beyond her years.

The story revolves around revenge, loss, and the thin line between a hero and a villain, with no clean lines or easy choices, just messy, raw humanity at its most gripping. The cast expands, too, introducing a few key characters that fans of the game know all too well. And the cinematography is still remarkable, every cracked street and abandoned building feeling almost too real.

Fans keep coming back for the emotional gut punches, the slow-burn tension, and, of course, the grounded, vulnerable performance Pedro Pascal brings to Joel.

For anyone wanting to see the actor weave his magic on screen again, Game of Thrones, Narcos, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle are a few of the perfect choices.

Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and 5 other shows and movies starring Pedro Pascal

1) The Mandalorian (2019–2023)

Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian (Image via Disney+)

The Mandalorian dropped into the Star Wars universe like a breath of fresh air. Set after the fall of the Empire and before the First Order rises, it follows a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin, as he makes his way through the outer reaches of the galaxy. Pedro Pascal dons the helmet yet somehow delivers a layered, human performance without showing much of his face.

The show’s plot is simple: protect “The Child” (aka Grogu) while dodging bounty hunters, warlords, and a whole bunch of bad luck. Alongside Pascal, the cast features Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, and Gina Carano, with guest stars dropping in like wildcards.

The old-school Western ambience, the jaw-dropping visuals, and the easy-to-love bond between the Mandalorian and Grogu hooked fans right from the start. Pascal also brings just the right amount of quiet swagger to his role.

Where to watch: Disney+

2) Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Pedro Pascal in Kingsman: The Golden Circle (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle swings bigger, louder, and wilder than Kingsman: The Secret Service. This time, after their headquarters get blown to bits, the stylish British spies team up with their American cousins, the Statesman, to save the world from a twisted drug lord. Packed with insane gadgets, wild action scenes, and an over-the-top villain played by Julianne Moore, the film doesn’t believe in doing anything halfway.

Pedro Pascal shows up as Agent Whiskey, a cowboy-hat-wearing, lasso-swinging Statesman who brings a whole new flavor to the madness. Alongside Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, and Channing Tatum, Pascal fits right into the chaos with his signature cool-meets-trouble energy.

The fast-paced stunts, the flashy costumes, and the movie’s knack for not taking itself too seriously made it a hit among viewers. Besides, Pedro Pascal swinging a literal electric lasso is a must-watch.

Where to watch: Disney+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

3) Game of Thrones (2014)

Pedro Pascal in Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

Game of Thrones season 4 cranked up the stakes sky-high. With kings falling, alliances breaking, and families tearing themselves apart, the show hits its blood-soaked stride, not pulling any punches. Power grabs, courtroom drama, and giant battles are a dime a dozen. Right in the middle of the chaos walks in Pedro Pascal as Oberyn Martell in his breakthrough role as the charming, fiery prince from Dorne, out for blood and justice.

The cast, including Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, delivers some of the show’s most chilling performances in this season. But in the eyes of a lot of fans, Pedro Pascal steals every scene he touches, bringing swagger, soul, and heartbreak all in one spear-wielding package.

The brutal twists, razor-sharp dialogue, and stunning visuals of the show kept drawing fans back for more. Oberyn’s one-of-a-kind fight with the Mountain is one of those TV moments that is practically burned into pop culture forever.

Where to watch: HBO Max

4) Narcos (2015–2017)

Pedro Pascal in Narcos (Image via Netflix)

Set in the gritty world of 1970s, 80s, and 90s Colombia, Narcos tracks the meteoric rise and inevitable fall of drug kingpins like Pablo Escobar. It’s a wild, brutal ride through a world where loyalty is rare and survival even rarer. Pedro Pascal steps in as Javier Peña, a DEA agent locked in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the cartel.

Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook, and Pascal anchor the cast, giving the show a sharp mix of swagger and tension. Gritty storytelling, acclaimed performances, and a memorable soundtrack make Narcos a must-watch. Fans showed up for the real-world drama, stayed for the tension, and pulse-pounding showdowns.

Pascal’s turn as Peña is layered, equal parts weary and relentless. A perfect role that shows off the intensity seen again in The Last of Us season 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Gladiator 2 (2024)

Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2 (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Gladiator 2 charges back into the arena with blood, grit, and a whole lot of heart. Picking up years after Maximus’ legendary stand, the sequel follows Lucius, the grown-up nephew of Commodus, as he grapples with legacy, loyalty, and survival in a brutal Roman Empire. New faces join the chaos, and Pedro Pascal is among them with the kind of sharp, magnetic presence he is known for.

Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pascal headline the cast, giving the story a fiery new energy. Strife with politics and betrayal, the film has enough sword-swinging action to make even the most seasoned gladiator sweat.

The rich world-building, powerful performances, and emotional punches that hit just as hard as the original have drawn fans back to the theatres. Pascal adds the slow-burn intensity that has become his signature move, proving again why The Last of Us season 2 isn’t his only heavy hitter.

Where to watch: MGM+, Paramount+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

6) The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Image via Lionsgate)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a wild, meta ride that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s probably what makes the movie work. Nicolas Cage plays a down-on-his-luck version of himself who gets roped into a shady gig for a superfan turned maybe-criminal, played by Pedro Pascal.

What starts as a goofy hangout spirals into a chaotic mix of bromance, gunfights, and a whole lot of questionable decisions. Pascal steals scenes with his comedic timing and ridiculously lovable energy. Nicolas Cage is all-in, flipping between self-deprecating humor and action hero instincts without missing a beat.

The movie’s ability to swing from laugh-out-loud absurdity to surprisingly sweet moments without breaking a sweat makes it a great watch. For anyone curious about Pascal’s range beyond heavy dramas, this buddy action comedy is a reminder that he can do it all.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

7) The Wild Robot (2024)

Pedro Pascal as Fink in The Wild Robot (Image via Universal Pictures)

The Wild Robot is a heart-touching, visually stunning animated film that flips the usual robot narrative on its head. After a shipwreck strands her on a remote island, a robot named Roz, voiced by Lupita Nyong’o, must figure out survival in the wild with no manuals or tech support, just instincts and a lot of trial and error.

Pedro Pascal voices Fink, a key character who brings a layer of warmth and complexity to Roz’s journey, proving once again that his voice alone can carry serious emotional weight. The story leans into big themes of adaptation, belonging, and survival, without feeling preachy.

Gorgeous animation, clever writing, and a whole lot of heart make The Wild Robot a standout. Fans who love the emotional depth Pedro Pascal brought to The Last of Us will see a different, but just as powerful, side of his talent here.

Where to watch: Peacock, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

From gritty survival stories to wild adventures and emotional rollercoasters, Pedro Pascal keeps proving there’s no box he can’t break out of. Whether it’s action, drama, or animation, he consistently delivers.

