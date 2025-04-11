7 best shows to watch if you liked Devil May Cry

Created by Adi Shankar and based on the Japanese video game franchise of the same name, Devil May Cry, is an adult animated urban fantasy action series. The show is about a demon hunter, Dante, who must save the Earth from a demonic invasion at the hands of the powerful demon called White Rabbit.

The show focusses on the challenges and adventures that he encounters on his journey and his conflict with the skilled soldier, Mary. The show premiered on April 3, 2025 on Netflix and has received positive reviews. Viewers who liked the anime, can check out the list below for some similarly-themed shows.

Devilman Crybaby, Claymore, and other shows like Devil May Cry

1) Castlevania (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on a Japanese video game series of the same name, this adult animated and dark fantasy action series is created by Warren Ellis. The show is about the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, who is trying to save Eastern Europe from destruction by Vlad Dracula Tepe.

The series has received critical and commercial acclaim and like Devil May Cry, the animated show is about a disgraced hero, who is actually trying to save the world from a supernatural force. Both shows have stellar animation.

2) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on the manga series of the same name, this Japanese anime series is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and revolves around a teenager, Tanjiro, who decides to become a demon slayer, after his family is killed by a demon. The show is set in the Taisho period in Japan and Tanjiro’s younger sister is transformed into a demon as well.

Tanjiro, the sole survivor, decides to accept this grim reality and resolves to become a demon slayer so that he can avenge against the demon who murdered his family and turn his sister back into a human. Like Devil May Cry, the animated show is about demons and a central hero trying to save the day.

3) Devilman Crybaby (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Masaaki Yuasa and based on a manga series, this web anime is about Akira Fudo and his friend, Ryo Asuka, who must battle against an ancient race of demons, who want to destroy humanity. While the humans remain helpless, Ryo suggests that Akira combine with a demon.

Under this new avatar, Akira becomes the Devilman and now has the powers of a demon but the heart of a human. The anime received mixed response with many critics hailing it as a masterpiece. Like Devil May Cry, the animated show has a similar plotline where a hero defends Earth from demons.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on the manga series by Gege Akutami, this Japanese anime series is about a high school student called Yuji Itadori, who joins a secret organization of Jujutsu sorcerers so that he can kill the powerful curse of Ryomen Sukuna.

The curse is within Yuji’s body himself as he swallowed a cursed talisman, which is the finger of a demon, and decides to enter the organization so that he can find the demon’s other body parts and exorcise himself. The anime is a smash hit and while its premise is different than Devil May Cry, both animes are about fighting against an evil force.

5) Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Created by Adi Shankar and based on a 2013 video game, this adult animated series takes various elements and characters from numerous Ubisoft games and is set in 1992, where the US has been renamed Eden and is a technocracy overrun by corruption.

Under these circumstances, a super soldier called Dolph Laserhawk is locked in a supermax maximum security prison and decides to lead a team of rebels after the prison’s shady warden, decides to implant an explosive device inside Laserhawk and forces him to undertake a series of covert operations. While its premise is different than Devil May Cry, both animated shows are about an unsung hero trying to fight for justice.

6) Hellsing Ultimate (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

An adult animated series based on the Japanese manga of the same name, this thrilling anime is about the mysterious Hellsing Organization, which protects the British Empire from the undead. However, when the new boss, Integra Hellsing succeeds as the new head of the organization, she inherits a powerful weapon.

Her inherited weapon is a rogue vampire called Alucard, who has powerful and threatening powers. Together, the both of them try to defend England from supernatural powers. Like Devil May Cry, the animated show is about a lone hero trying to save society from the supernatural. Both shows have lots of twists and turns.

7) Claymore (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on a Japanese manga of the same name, this adult animated and fantasy series is about a shapeshifting demon called “youma”, who arrives in Raki’s village and thirsts for human flesh. However, this demon is fought by a “claymore”, who is a half-human and half-youma, and can kill this demon.

When Raki’s entire family is killed and claymore saves his life, Raki decides to follow the claymore known as Clare and the two begin to travel across towns and kill youmas. Like Devil May Cry, the animated show is about dark fantasy and the fight against demons.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out animes similar to Devil May Cry.

