Devil May Cry season 1 ending explained: Who is King Mundus?

Disclaimer: The following article contains heavy spoilers for Devil May Cry. Reader's discretion is advised.

Devil May Cry season 1 is an action-horror-fantasy anime series that premiered on Netflix on April 3, 2025. The show is based on the eponymous games by Capcom and follows the story of a demon hunter named Dante who is suddenly thrust into the responsibility of saving the world.

Developed by Indian-American producer Adi Shankar, the series has eight episodes. While the villain is a human-monster hybrid known as the White Rabbit, he is not the only one determined to open the portal that lets demons cross over to Earth.

In the finale episode titled A River of Blood and Fire, both the proverbial and literal Hell breaks loose as the blood of many is shed and demons from Hell roam the streets of New York for a brief period. While Dante and Mary try taking out the White Rabbit, the former learns that his older twin brother Vergil, who was presumed dead, is actually still alive.

It is when Vergil shows up at the end that King Mundus' name comes up. For those unfamiliar with the games, King Mundus is the overarching villain of the Devil May Cry lore. He was the ruler of the Demon World when Sparda, Dante, and Vergil's Demon dad rebelled. Sparda locked away the big bad, but Vergil has apparently now joined forces with him.

Devil May Cry season 1: Do Dante and Mary succeed in killing the White Rabbit at the end?

White Rabbit in Devil May Cry (Image via Netflix)

In the finale of Devil May Cry season 1, White Rabbit is quite unstoppable as he just does not give up. He is determined to survive, and to do so, he needs Dante and Vergil's blood, their amulets, and the sword. He succeeds in doing the same by impaling Dante on the sword after a bloody battle and uniting all the other components.

However, luckily for Dante and everyone else, for that matter, it is also then that the White Rabbit makes the mistake of revealing that Vergil is not dead. This gives Dante, who had presumed that he had lost his whole family in a tragedy years ago, a newfound motivation to stop White and find his brother.

Just as Mary uses one last anti-demon bullet to shoot at White's valve, Dante pulls the sword out of his chest and transforms into full Devil Trigger mode. In an epic showdown, Dante manages to finally kill White and also shut down the vortex that had let demons arrive on Earth by separating the sword from the amulet.

Devil May Cry: Does Dante reunite with his long-lost brother, Vergil?

Vergil in Devil May Cry (Image via Netflix)

Once White Rabbit is killed in Devil May Cry and the demons from Hell go back where they came from, Dante and Mary banter like any other unlikely duo. However, fans are in for yet another twist as Mary suddenly injects her new partner with a serum. Her reasoning is:

"Baines was right. With what your blood can do, it's too dangerous to have you out in the world. I’m sorry."

Meanwhile, Baines takes the device that White was using to detect the rifts between Hell and Earth from the soldier who was the mole in their army. Then, he pushes the soldier off the helicopter and claims that he will use the tech to build the kingdom of Heaven on Earth. This makes it clear that he is not the nice leader Mary presumed him to be.

In a montage, it is revealed that Dante is cryogenically frozen to prevent him from escaping his Darkcom cell. His sword and amulet are stored in different containers. The President then reveals to the public that Hell is real.

In a Uroboros detention facility, Darkcom soldiers can be seen mining minerals and keeping some of the remaining demon refugees captive. A figure appears and slashes off the soldiers like it's no big deal. The figure is revealed to be Vergil in his powered-up demon form, who frees the refugees as he announces:

"Our King Mundus grants you your freedom. Show him gratitude. It was Mundus who freed me from my own bondage."

Then, Vergil glows and transforms into his human form, which is akin to Dante's. Even their dressing sense is strikingly similar. The reason he is siding with King Mundus is unclear, but it is certainly concerning that he is helping the same king who killed his family.

Whether or not Vergil knows that Dante is alive is also yet to be revealed. So, a reunion looks unlikely right now. The series concludes with Vergil exclaiming:

"The sapiens and their armies aren’t aware of the storm they ride into. I am that storm."

While a second season of Devil May Cry has not been announced yet, season 1 has left plenty of room for a new one.

Devil May Cry season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

