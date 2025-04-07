Netflix's Devil May Cry: Who is Dante's Brother? Explained

Netflix and Adi Shankar have collaborated to bring Devil May Cry to the streaming service. After previously collaborating on Castlevania, another show based on a popular video game franchise, this show follows Dante doing what he does best - hunting demons for the right price. The series premiered on April 3 and is based on a Capcom video game of the same name.

Devil May Cry (DMC) is filled with action, humour, and demon hunting, and becomes part of Shankar's bootleg multiverse. It also features some surprises that will keep fans hooked.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Devil May Cry. Reader discretion is advised.

At the end of the show, fans get a tease of what's to come next, and they learn that Vergil - Dante's brother, a major character in the games as well - is alive.

Vergil is revealed to be Dante's brother in the Devil May Cry series

In the DMC series, Vergil is the older twin brother of Dante and one of the main antagonists. When their mother, Eva, died, he and his brother Dante went their separate ways as they disagreed on their world view. While Dante rejected his demonic heritage and embraced humanity, Vergil decided to embrace his supernatural lineage.

He also has a more stoic and reserved personality than Dante and will do anything to achieve his father, Sparda's, power. Dante is defined by the color red, while Vergil distinguishes himself by dressing in blue. As one of the show's main antagonists, he has a cold and collected personality, is governed by his moral code, and presents himself as an honorable warrior.

In the show, the two shared a rivalry since childhood, and Dante believed his brother to be dead. Vergil, also known as Nelo Angelo, makes a comeback as an opposing force. If the show is renewed for season 2, it could explore more of the brothers' relationship.

How does Devil May Cry's ending set up Dante

Dante, by the end of the series, learns that his brother has been alive while he believed that he had been abducted by Demons. However, Vergil was brainwashed by Mundus, a demon prince, to fight on the side of the demons. The series also introduces White Rabbit, who doesn't appear in the video game but in the 2005 manga adaptation of the series.

In the final episode of season 1, Dante is imprisoned by the U.S. Military in a secret facility, while Vergil gets ready to fight the humans. If the show is renewed for season 2, it could explore more of the brothers' relationship and Dante's fight against his nemesis.

There is no official confirmation of Devil May Cry season 2 by Netflix or the makers of the show.

