7 Bob’s Burgers characters who need their own spin-off shows

Bob’s Burgers revolves around the world of the Belcher family, but numerous side characters assist in animating the world of the show. With season 16 premiering September 28 and at least three more in the pipeline, the show continues the long-established tradition of longevity.

Ad

Spin-offs are not new to television shows, and Bob’s Burgers has multiple recurring characters that are established enough to be worth spin-off shows.

Animated television shows have tended to spin off the universe by creating shows based on fan-favorite side characters, such as The Cleveland Show, a spin-off of Family Guy, and Daria, a spin-off of Beavis & Butthead.

Eight particular side characters in Bob’s Burgers stand out because they are memorable and appear regularly on the show.

Ad

Trending

These characters possess unique traits and storylines that suggest potential for spin-offs beyond the main series, allowing for new narratives and fresh perspectives while reinforcing the established goodwill of the original show.

Disclaimer: This listicle is based on the author's personal opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Louise, Nat, and 5 other characters from Bob’s Burgers that deserve their own spin-off

7) Teddy

Ad

Still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Hulu)

The Bob’s Burgers episode from season 12, Driving Big Dummy, highlights why Teddy deserves a show of his own. Throughout the episode, the audience learns that Teddy is very social and has numerous relationships outside the family. Even though Teddy isn’t part of the Belcher family, he is a main character and a frequent presence on the show.

Ad

His friendship with Bob provides a central focus, but Teddy’s life extends beyond the restaurant and includes storylines that explore his personal life and relationships. Creating a show for Teddy would allow those aspects to be explored further, potentially involving romantic relationships and social interactions, while still keeping him connected to his role in Bob’s Burgers.

Ongoing appearances in both shows would let viewers see different sides of the character by taking advantage of new settings and storylines.

Ad

6) Sergeant Bosco

Still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Hulu)

A spin-off series of Bob’s Burgers featuring Sergeant Bosco could blend comedic animation with crime procedural storylines, something not commonly done in animated shows.

Ad

Within the original series, Bosco appears numerous times as a police sergeant and often finds himself in the middle of the Belcher family’s antics, as they become involved in local mysteries and activities. Seymour’s Bay is generally a small-town community, and a Bosco-centered show would focus on his handling of daily, small-time crimes, approaching them with his characteristic histrionic solemnity.

The show could further explore Bosco’s family life by featuring frequent cameos from the legendary Lillian Bosco. This deeper look into Bosco’s interpersonal life would add a new dimension to the character, while also creating additional comedic and narrative potential outside the central Bob’s Burgers storyline, all while maintaining the quirky tone that defines the animated universe.

Ad

5) Nat Kinkle

Still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Hulu)

Lesser known as Nat the Limo Driver, Nat Kinkle is a recurring character on Bob’s Burgers, recognized for her strong presence and myriad connections with the Belcher family. Despite limited airtime, Nat has played several key roles: supporting Tina through heartbreak, helping Bob recover an expensive ring, and getting the family involved in a road trip.

Ad

Professionally, Nat is a limousine driver who deals with a variety of clients, which opens up opportunities for new storylines in her own series. In addition to continuing to chronicle Nat’s encounters with quirky passengers and developing her job at Wetty Set Go, the show could also follow Nat as she tries to rebuild her life after breaking up with her ex, Theresa.

Nat’s character combines strength and emotional understanding, offering material for both comedic and heartfelt storylines in a stand-alone show.

Ad

4) Mr. Fischoeder & Felix

Still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Hulu)

A spin-off focused on Mr. Fischoeder would provide a strong contrast to the usual financial struggles depicted in Bob’s Burgers, this time spotlighting the experiences of Seymour’s Bay’s richest resident. Calvin Fischoeder, the eccentric landlord of Ocean Avenue and a man of many holdings.

Ad

This includes those of Bob’s Burgers and Wonder Wharf, is a particularly interesting character to explore, given his uniquely odd perspective and somewhat unconventional lifestyle.

Mr. Fischoeder’s storylines often focus on his complicated relationships with his brother Felix and their cousin Grover, in stark contrast to the Belchers, who are a close-knit family. These dynamics have been explored in episodes such as World Wharf II: The Wharfening and The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

Ad

The spin-off could follow the characters as they navigate different aspects of wealth, how it sets them apart from Bob and the other tenants, and how they handle unexpected threats. Additional entertainment value could come from exploring the personal side of Fischoeder’s life, the city of Seymour’s Bay, and the dynamics of his romantic relationships.

3) Gayle

Still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Hulu)

Gayle Genarro is Linda’s younger sister and the aunt of Tina, Gene, and Louise Belcher. She appears in various episodes of Bob’s Burgers, holding a series of dysfunctional occupations, ranging from museum security jobs to giving art lessons and attempting to get her cat into cat acting. She has a colorful romantic history, including a short-lived relationship with school guidance counselor Mr. Frond.

Ad

Gayle has no close friends outside of her family, yet she remains determined to perpetually pursue romantic interests. Her obsession with cats is a running joke throughout the series. In addition, Gayle’s relationships with her family members, especially Linda, are central to her character.

A spin-off focusing on Gayle could explore many facets of her life, including her work, her plethora of pets, and her romantic adventures, while also delving deeper into her established ties within the Bob’s Burgers universe.

Ad

2) The Boyz 4 Now

Still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Hulu)

The Boyz 4 Now is the boy band in the animated series Bob’s Burgers and Tina Belcher’s favorite band. The storylines involving them in the show suggest many directions for a potential spin-off, such as going on tour, recording a new album, and dealing with the challenges of keeping their private lives hidden from fans, especially Matt, who has a child.

Ad

The seven members of the band each have distinct personalities, allowing for a variety of episode ideas. The spin-off could explore the band’s career, internal conflicts, and life experiences on the road, which have been briefly touched upon in a handful of Bob’s Burgers episodes.

This would provide ample opportunity to dive deeper into the characters of the band members and their relationship with the greater music industry.

1) Louise

Ad

Still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Hulu)

As the youngest and last-born member of the Belcher family, Louise is known for being cute yet mischievous, with a brilliant and wild imagination. She is easily recognizable by her pink bunny ear hat and sharp sense of humor. Louise often resorts to elaborate schemes to sow hardcore mayhem.

Ad

This tough cookie is fiercely loyal to her family, especially Bob. She is smart and fearless but has the heart of a minx, driving many of the storylines throughout the series. Louise is humorously complex, with moments of emotional depth, making her one of the main features that balance the series.

A spin-off series focusing on her shenanigans would bring a Home Alone flavor to the fans.

Bob's Burgers is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More