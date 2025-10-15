7 Coming-of-Age Dramas to Watch If You Liked Netflix's Boots

Netflix's Boots has surprised viewers with its unhinged and authentic portrayal of transformation through military training. The premise of the series follows a bullied teenager who makes a life-altering decision to join the U.S. Marine Corps.

The show initially starts with the main lead taking an impulsive escape, but later pushes into a journey of self-discovery. The recruit encounters complicated challenges alongside a diverse group of young men. Every character brings their own secrets and struggles to boot camp.

Together, the group forges unexpected connections that transform their lives forever. Netflix's Boots captures the intensity of adulting and evolving under pressure. The show explores themes of resilience, belonging, and identity. It shows how strangers can become a family and a close-knit group through shared traumas and hardships.

For viewers who found themselves connected with this powerful coming-of-age story, these seven dramas offer similar emotional elements and raw portrayals of young people finding their own safe space in the world.

We Are Who We Are, Grand Army, Outer Banks, and three coming-of-age dramas to watch if you liked Netflix's Boots

1) The Society

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this show follows a group of teens who return from a field trip to find their town deserted. They find out that every adult has vanished without a trace. The teens must create their own society from scratch.

They move forward by electing leaders and establishing rules to ensure their survival. Eventually, power struggles emerge as different personalities clash.

Some characters rise to the occasion while others fail under pressure. The series explores how young individuals navigate responsibility when authority figures are absent. Like Netflix's Boots, it focuses on individuals discovering who they truly are when under pressure.

The show explores morality, loyalty, and the bonds formed in times of crisis. Every episode reveals new layers to the seemingly simple lives of teenagers.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) We Are Who We Are

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Two American teens live on a U.S. military base in Italy. Fraser is an artistic and shy fourteen-year-old who has just moved there with his mothers. The protagonist, Caitlin, seems confident but struggles with her own identity questions. The series captures the beauty and confusion of adolescence.

Both characters explore sexuality, friendship, and self-expression. The military atmosphere creates expectations. Like Netflix's Boots, the show

displays young people navigating strong structures while looking for personal freedom. The Italian backdrop adds aesthetic quality to their plot. Small moments carry enormous emotional weight. The story portrays teen life with nuance and honesty.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Euphoria

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show follows Rue, a seventeen-year-old struggling with addiction despite constant rehab. She narrates her experiences alongside a group of other high school kids encountering various challenges.

Every character battles their own demons while seeking real connections. Jules is another transgender girl looking for acceptance and love. Cassie struggles with relationships and self-worth. Nate hides behind control and aggression.

The series does not shy away from complex topics. Like Netflix's Boots, it presents flawed characters working through trauma and pain. The show explores how young people create a chaotic world and identity.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Sex Education

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Otis is an awkward teen whose mother works as a sex therapist, which adds to the discomfort. However, he realizes how to use that to his own advantage. He teams up with rebellious Maeve to start an underground sex therapy clinic at school.

Other students pay them for advice about intimacy and relationships. The setup allows the series to explore countless teenage experiences. Every episode introduces a new character with eccentric problems.

The show handles intense topics with heart and humor. Like Netflix's Boots, it displays misfits looking for purpose in helping others. The dry British humor adds charm to the universal struggles of adulting.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Grand Army

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

In this show, five students from a public high school in Brooklyn. A crisis brings their separate worlds crashing together. Joey is an ambitious student encountering unexpected trauma. While Dom juggles family responsibilities with his dreams. Sid and Victor are best friends navigating separate paths.

Leila feels torn between her family expectations and identity., The series cuts between their perspectives throughout each day. Like Netflix's Boots, it examines how young individuals respond to pressure.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Everything Sucks!

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The story is set in 1996, Oregon, and its premise follows two groups of high school freshmen. The A/V club kids are creative and nerdy. The drama club students are bold and theatrical. Luke joins the club and falls for Kate from another club. However, Kate questions her sexuality while dealing with her father's grief.

The two groups collaborate on a shared movie project, and friendships develop across social boundaries. Like Netflix's Boots, the show illustrates how outsiders form their own supportive community.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) Outer Banks

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

In this show, four working-class teens spend their summer looking for treasure in the Outer Banks. John B. leads the group after his father disappears. JJ struggles with an abusive home environment. Pope encounters pressure about his academic future. Kiara comes from privilege but rejects her parents' lifestyle.

The friends call themselves the Pogues. They band together against dangerous adults and wealthy rivals. Like Netflix's Boots, the show highlights loyalty and found family.

Adventure becomes a backdrop for deeper emotional growth. Each character must choose who they want to become. The show celebrates friendship that feels real.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Netflix's Boots resonates because it portrays profound transformation through struggles. The seven productions offer similar journeys of self-discovery.

