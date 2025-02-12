7 James Marsden movies and shows to watch if you loved him in Paradise

In Hulu's 2025 political suspense series Paradise, James Marsden plays President Cal Bradford, whose sudden assassination sparks a national crisis. Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) becomes the prime suspect and races to clear his name. As he uncovers political conspiracies and betrayals, flashbacks reveal Bradford’s complex leadership and possible motives behind his death.

James Marsden's portrayal of the doomed president adds depth to Paradise’s complex story. Known for his versatility, Marsden has played Cyclops in X-Men, starred in romantic films like The Notebook, appeared in Hairspray, and taken on family roles in Enchanted.

For anyone enthralled by Marsden's role in Paradise, movies & shows on this list will give them a glimpse into the actor's remarkable range and storied career.

X Men, The Notebook, and 5 other movies and TV shows featuring James Marsden

1) Hairspray- (Netflix)

James Marsden in Hairspray (Image via Netflix)

Hairspray (2007) is a vibrant, energetic musical based on the Broadway show and John Waters’ 1988 film. Set in 1962 Baltimore, it follows Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky), a determined teenager who dreams of appearing on The Corny Collins Show while fighting for inclusion in a racially segregated society.

James Marsden plays Corny Collins, the charming and suave host of the program. With an electrifying smile and captivating energy, he embodies the allure of a timeless TV star while quietly advocating for transformation behind the curtain. His performance adds an extra touch of enjoyment to a vibrant cast that also includes John Travolta, Queen Latifah, and Zac Efron.

2) X2: X-Men United (Disney+)

James Marsden in X Men the Last Stand (Image via Disney+)

X2: X-Men United (2003) took everything that worked in the first film and cranked it up a notch. As tensions escalate between humans and mutants, a lethal assault on Xavier's school compels the X-Men to join forces with former foes to prevent the malevolent William Stryker (Brian Cox) from eradicating them.

James Marsden is back as Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, the serious, visor-clad leader of the X-Men. Although his screen time is reduced in this instance, his character remains crucial, particularly in relation to Jean Grey (Famke Janssen). Their interaction creates significant emotional moments that resonate throughout the franchise.

3) Westworld (Max)

HBO’s Westworld (2016–2022) is a sci-fi thriller that explores artificial intelligence, free will, and humanity. Set in a futuristic amusement park where androids (hosts) serve wealthy visitors, the story takes a turn when the hosts begin to gain consciousness, causing chaos. James Marsden plays Teddy Flood, a charming gunslinger trapped in a cycle of heartbreak and self-discovery, offering warmth and depth to his character.

Featuring a stellar cast that includes Anthony Hopkins, Thandiwe Newton, and Jeffrey Wright, Westworld is essential viewing available to stream on Max.

4) 27 Dresses (Disney+)

Still from 27 Dresses (Image via Disney+)

Rom-com lovers know 27 Dresses (2008) as the ultimate “always a bridesmaid” story. Katherine Heigl stars as Jane, a hopeless romantic who has been in 27 weddings but never her own. She’s the dependable, self-sacrificing type—until her younger sister (Malin Åkerman) swoops in and steals the man she secretly loves. Cue the chaos.

Enter James Marsden as Kevin Doyle, a cynical wedding reporter who sees Jane’s situation as his next big story. His charm? Off the charts. His banter with Jane? Pure gold. Marsden brings a mix of wit, sarcasm, and undeniable chemistry that makes Kevin stand out in the sea of rom-com love interests.

5) Enchanted (Disney+)

James Marsden in Enchanted (Disney+)

Enchanted (2007) turns the traditional fairy tale upside down. A princess from the animated realm of Andalasia is plunged into the turmoil of actual New York City. Amy Adams dazzles as Giselle, a hopeful romantic trapped in a world where magic isn’t present—at least, not in the same manner.

James Marsden portrays Prince Edward, her charming but comically unaware fiancé. With sword in hand, attired impeccably, and completely convinced of being the hero, Marsden fully embraces the exaggerated charm of a fairy tale prince with comedic brilliance. His performance brings an additional level of enjoyment, blending authenticity with just the right touch of absurdity.

Featuring music, adventure, and a new twist on happily ever after, Enchanted quickly became a beloved classic. However, Marsden's body of work is packed with equally unforgettable roles.

6) The Notebook (Netflix)

James Marsden in The Notebook (Image via WB)

The Notebook (2004) is the gold standard of romantic dramas. Based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel, it follows the sweeping love story of Noah and Allie, played by Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. Their passion is undeniable, but life, class differences, and war pull them apart. Then enters James Marsden as Lon Hammond Jr.—the charming, wealthy fiancé Allie meets after years apart from Noah.

Marsden brings depth to a role that could have easily been one-note. Lon is not the villain; he’s loving, dependable, and genuinely devoted to Allie. But in the end, he’s not Noah. His performance adds emotional weight, making Allie’s choice all the more heartbreaking.

A timeless love story, The Notebook cemented its place in pop culture. But Marsden’s career is full of standout roles, proving he can do more than just play the “other guy.”

7) 30 Rock (Peacock)

30 Rock (2006–2013) humorously highlights the disorder behind the workings of a sketch comedy program. Developed by and featuring Tina Fey, the show tracks Liz Lemon, a stressed head writer balancing egos, tight deadlines, and corporate absurdities.

Enter James Marsden in the role of Criss Chros, Liz’s delightfully ordinary (though somewhat absurd) romantic partner. A relaxed hot dog seller with a kind soul, he complements Liz’s anxious energy perfectly. Marsden portrays the role effortlessly—charming, humorous, and sufficiently self-aware to align with 30 Rock’s quick, joke-rich environment.

His ongoing role demonstrated Marsden’s comedic talent, proving he could stand out in one of television’s wittiest sitcoms.

James Marsden has proven time and again that he can do it all—rom-coms, action, musicals, and sharp-witted comedy. Whether stealing scenes in 30 Rock or bringing depth to dramatic roles like the one in Paradise, his versatility keeps audiences hooked.

