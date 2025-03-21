7 Jennifer Carpenter shows and movies to watch

Jennifer Carpenter is an American actress popular for her role in the 2005 movie The Exorcism of Emily Rose. Apart from playing the role of Debra Morgan in Dexter, she has also dabbled in a comedy series called Limitless. Carpenter attended various theatre programs before finally being cast in the 2002 Broadway rendition of The Crucible by Arthur Miller.

Her acting career has spanned decades, and she has been involved in a variety of roles, including found-footage horror, action voiceovers, crime drama, and more. Her latest role was in 1923, released in February 2025, starring as a guest.

For fans who have followed Jennifer Carpenter over the years, the following list is a compilation of her best performances and a great addition to their viewing list.

Disclaimer: The following list is made purely based on the author's opinions

The Factory, Limitless, and five more memorable Jennifer Carpenter performances

1) The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) - Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV

A poster for The Exorcism of Emily Rose, starring Jennifer Carpenter. (Image via Apple TV)

Directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Paul Harris Boardman, The Exorcism of Emily Rose is a supernatural horror film. It stars Jennifer Carpenter as the titular Emily Rose, alongside Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson, and Campbell Scott. The story revolves around the death of Emily Rose following a failed exorcism and a subsequent case against the exorcist.

Erin Bruner, a lawyer wishing to climb her firm's hierarchical ladder, takes up the case, defending the exorcist, Father Richard Moore. As they begin to examine the events that led up to her death, the plot begins to turn. This role brought mainstream popularity to Jennifer Carpenter, making this a must-watch for fans.

2) The Factory (2012) - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for The Factory, starring John Cusack and Jennifer Carpenter. (Image via Apple TV)

The Factory is a crime thriller directed by Morgan O'Neill and written by Paul Leyden. Shot in Montreal, Quebec, the film stars John Cusack, Jennifer Carpenter, and Dallas Roberts, among others. Released in October 2012, the film revolves around a killer, Carl, who targets sex workers and abducts them. Mike, a detective played by Cusack, takes up Carl's case only to have his daughter kidnapped by him.

As Mike pieces the puzzle together to find his daughter, he realizes it is Carl who is responsible for her disappearance. His daughter, Abby, finds out that Carl's victims are in his basement to be impregnated by him. This movie portrays Jennifer Carpenter in a unique light, with a plot twist surrounding her character at the end.

3) Limitless (2015) - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Limitless, starring Jennifer Carpenter and Jake McDorman. (Image via Apple TV)

Limitless is a science fiction comedy-drama that was aired for one season before being canceled by CBS. It is a continuation of the 2011 movie starring Bradley Cooper, who is one of the executive producers for this series. Developed by Craig Sweeny, the series revolves around a psychotropic drug that makes any human the smartest person in the world for 12 hours.

Jake McDorman and Jennifer Carpenter play Brian and Agent Rebecca, respectively. Brian helps the FBI with their with his exceptional powers. However, he needs to take an immunity shot to counteract the drug's side effects. Carpenter's role as an FBI special agent is commanding and intelligent. Fans will find this series memorable for its comedic style.

4) The Enemy Within (2019) - Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for The Enemy Within, starring Jennifer Carpenter and Morris Chestnut. (Image via Apple TV)

The Enemy Within is an American drama created by Ken Woodruff and was broadcast by NBC for one season with 13 episodes. The series stars Jennifer Carpenter, Morris Chestnut, and Raza Jaffrey, among others. Erica Shepherd, played by Carpenter, is the CIA Deputy Director for Operations who is threatened by a Russian terrorist to reveal the names of four agents.

The agents are killed, and Erica is convicted with 15 consecutive life sentences. The plot twist happens when the terrorist strikes again,n and the FBI gets her back on the force to help them track him down. Jennifer Carpenter plays a serious role in this drama, and fans of espionage drama will love this series.

5) Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge (2020) - Prime Video, Apple TV

A still from Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge. (Image via Apple TV)

Inspired by the original video game series, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge is chock full of the DC animation style, along with the fight sequences. Directed by Ethan Spaulding, the story focuses on Scorpion, voiced by Patrick Seitz, who suffers an ill fate at the hands of Sub-Zero and is killed by him.

During this time, the Mortal Kombat, a tournament that decides the fate of the Earthrealm, is underway. Sonya Blade, played by Jennifer Carpenter, alongside Liu Kang and Johnny Cage, participates in defending it. Carpenter later reprised her role as voice actor for Blade in the sequel. Fans of Mortal Kombat and Carpenter will love this movie for its visuals and the actress's fierce character.

6) A Mouthful of Air (2021) - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for A Mouthful of Air. (Image via Apple TV)

A Mouthful of Air is a psychological drama directed and written by Amy Koppelman and is based on her 2003 novel. The movie stars Amanda Seyfried in the lead role, along with Finn Wittrock and Jennifer Carpenter. Julie, played by Seyfried, suffers from a suicide attempt one year after the birth of her baby, which is followed by her recovery and showing gratitude for what she has.

This time is laced with anxiety for her, however, and she soon finds out that she is pregnant for a second time. This lands her in a spiral about her upbringing. Carpenter's role as Lucy, her sister-in-law, is marked with tension as she is the one who finds Julie unconscious after her first attempt. This movie deals with topics of suicide and post-partum depression, and fans of Carpenter will find it memorable.

7) Quarantine (2008) - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Quarantine, starring Jennifer Carpenter. (Image via Apple TV)

Quarantine belongs to the genre of found-footage movies, which often tilt toward horror. This movie, starring Carpenter as the lead actress, focuses on a zombie infestation after a rabies outbreak. The cast also includes Jay Hernandez, Columbus Short, and Greg Germann, among others. Carpenter plays the role of Angela, a reporter who gets caught up in a deadly outbreak of mutated rabies.

The story begins with Angela reporting outside an apartment building, with a resident claiming her dog was taken to the vet for rabies. This sparks a series of delirious people biting others to infect them, stirring up a bleak situation. Fans of found-footage horror will love this movie for its format and jumpscares.

Apart from these titles, some more movies and shows starring Jennifer Carpenter are Dexter, Faster, Quarantine, and Gone.

