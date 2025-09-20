7 Marlon Wayans movies and shows to watch if you loved his performance in ‘Him’

While Marlon Wayans is known for his comedic capers in sketch shows and movies with his brother Shawn Wayans, his performance in Him reminds fans of his versatility. He plays Isaiah White, the revered quarterback who trains the up-and-coming football player, Cameron "Cam" Cade (Tyriq Withers). Unbeknownst to the youngster, Isaiah's methods emulate cult-like horrors beyond his imagination.

Ad

Directed by Justin Tipping, Him is an interesting juxtaposition of sports dramas in the horror space. While the movie received mixed reviews, with critics citing an interesting premise getting bungled in execution, industry veteran Marlon Wayans' steely performance was praised for bringing an unsettling charm. In a high-stakes premise, his presence proved invaluable.

Fans of Wayan's more serious side will enjoy his roles in Requiem for a Dream, Respect, and more.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Requiem for a Dream, Respect, and other Marlon Wayans movies and shows for fans of Him

1) Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Wayans as Tyrone (Image via Prime Video)

Sara's obsession with becoming a TV celebrity. Harry and Tyrone's desire to escape poverty and become rich drug dealers. Marion's involuntary slip into a life of addiction. Four characters, intertwined in a hazy and delusional world of drugs, get the sharp whip of reality in this tragic psychological drama. The stakes go higher and higher until all despair breaks loose.

Ad

Marlon Wayans goes beyond his regular sketch comedy genre and inspires with a deeply disturbed portrayal of addiction and desires as Tyrone. His loneliness as a kid without a family is palpable through the screen in this Darren Aronofsky film. Just like in Him, Wayans draws all eyes to him with his gravitas and dialogue delivery, getting the audience to believe his trials and tribulations.

Where to watch: Apple TV/Tubi

Ad

2) Respect (2021)

Wayans as Franklin's husband (Image via YouTube/Amazon MGM Studios)

Before Aretha Franklin was dubbed the "Queen of Soul", the legendary singer/songwriter had a childhood filled with inspiration, a young adulthood full of challenges, and a rise to stardom that can only be described as prodigal. In this biographical musical drama by Liesl Tommy, Jennifer Hudson dazzles with her embodiment of the woman behind the singer.

Ad

Every woman faces some of the toughest hurdles before fame, and for Aretha, it came in the form of her abusive marriage to Ted White. Marlon Wayans' portrayal of an antagonistic and manipulative husband is chilling and a great reminder of his villainy in Him. While the movie received mixed reviews, Hudson and Wayans' performances became key in the immersive and emotional storytelling.

Where to watch: MGM+/Amazon Prime

3) Above the Rim (1994)

Ad

Wayans as Bugaloo (Image via Prime Video)

In New York City's concrete jungle, high school basketball star Kyle Lee Wilson (Duane Martin) is set up for a scholarship and sporting success. But the path to temptation, money, and drugs is always within reach, especially after his best friend, Bugaloo, introduces him to the drug dealer Birdie (Tupac). Directed by Jeff Pollack, this sports drama succinctly captures the Black Experience in the '90s.

Ad

Marlon Wayans plays Bugaloo, the comedic sidekick with a criminal past, and he is wildly different from his football star persona in Him. However, both characters dance with danger and have a negligent moral compass that makes them compelling to watch. Wayans' ability to play with the gray area allows him versatility in a movie about identity and hope.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Tubi/Hoopla

4) Scary Movie (2000)

Wayans wrote and starred in the movie (Image via YouTube/Miramax)

A group of teenagers swear to secrecy after accidentally killing a man with their car and dumping their body in a lake. But secrets don't stay buried for long. A year later, someone wearing a scary Ghostface mask begins to attack and kill each of them in comical yet gruesome ways. This Keenan Ivory Wayans movie is a parody of popular horror movies like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Ad

Anyone who became a fan of Marlon Wayans after Him should check out his magnum opus as a writer, the Scary Movie franchise. This is the genre he is most known for: Parody humor with a dash of slasher horror thrown in. Witness the other end of his acting spectrum as Shorty Meeks, Brenda's stoner brother, who doesn't realize he is with the killer until it's too late.

Where to watch: Paramount+/Prime Video

Ad

5) Bel-Air (2022-present)

Lou is confronted by his son, Will (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

In this reimagined version of Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996), a fictionalized Will Smith (Jabari Banks) finds himself shipped to Bel-Air, Los Angeles, to live with his aunt and uncle after a violent encounter with gang members upends his life. Racial tensions in a new and elitist world await him on his way to starting over in this Andy Borowitz & Susan Borowitz drama.

Ad

Marlon Wayans takes on yet another antagonistic role as Will's father, Lou. While his presence is short, the impact of his bone-chilling performance left fans reeling. His emotionally volatile screen presence as an absent dad who stakes a claim in his son's life received critical acclaim. He toes the fine line between vulnerability and rage within his limited screentime.

Where to watch: Peacock

6) Air (2023)

Jordan's coach (Image via YouTube/Amazon MGM Studios)

In this riveting true story set in the '80s, Nike Inc. scrambles to keep its basketball shoes division from shutting down. When the higher-ups assign the task of its revival to basketball talent scout Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), he sees one name that can get them back on the map: rookie basketball player Michael Jordan.

Ad

Marlon Wayans plays Michael Jordan's coach in the 1984 Olympics, George Raveling. As a family friend, he is the closest Sonny can get to knowing more about Jordan. Wayans brings an immediate charm to the role, regaling Damon's Sonny with tales from his childhood. However, he is also the voice of reason who pushes Sonny to go with his gut, something that proves invaluable in the end.

7) The Wayans Bros. (1995-1999)

Marlon Wayans played a fictionalized version of himself (Image via Apple TV)

Two brothers, the responsible Shawn (Shawn Wayans) and the immature Marlon, navigate the ups and downs of adulthood in New York City as newspaper stand owner-operators. Comedic chaos, blossoming friendships, and failed love stories weave their way around their youthful journey.

Ad

Fans of Marlon Wayans's performance in Him might want to go back in time and see one of his original works to understand his astronomical growth and range. While his character, Marlon, is a far cry from the villainous Isaiah, his performance (and writing chops) as a young adult in Harlem is hilarious and relatable.

Where to watch: Apple TV/Prime Video

Fans of Marlon Wayans in Him can also enjoy movies and shows like On the Rocks (2020) and In Living Color (1992-1993).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More