Marlon Wayans has suggested how he might build his ideal cast for Scary Movie 6. Speaking about the new instalment and how it could reintroduce him to audiences, Wayans joined ET Now for an interview published on September 16, 2025. When asked about who else he wanted to see return alongside Anna Faris and Regina Hall, he responded,

“I want to see maybe Greg, maybe Doofy, maybe another Wayans.”

He also confirmed that Anna Faris and Regina Hall are already returning in Scary Movie 6. Wayans explained that he wants to see more Wayans family members involved. He added Greg and Doofy as names that fans know from earlier entries, but he stressed that another Wayans in the cast is what he sees as most important. The specific brother has not been identified and the decision remains open.

Marlon Wayans on cast, writing, and film details

Marlon Wayans attends the Marlon Wayans Good Grief Screening at Lume Studios on June 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Marlon Wayans spoke with ET Now and was asked about returning characters now that Faris and Hall are confirmed. When discussing the project. He added,

“We need another Wayans. Three ain’t enough.”

Then he clarified,

“Forget Doofy, he dead. Forget Greg, family. Wayans, Wayans, Wayans. … Just pick one. Wayans, Wayans, Wayans.”

Anna Faris will return as Cindy. Regina Hall will return as Brenda. The Wayans brothers, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory, will write and produce this instalment. This marks their first full collaboration on a Scary Movie script in many years.

In September 2025, Wayans told ComicBook.com on September 9, 2025, that he is ready to make fun of modern horror films. He explained that the sixth film will draw on both older and recent titles. Among the series he mentioned were I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream, which have received legacy sequels in recent years.

He also included more recent films such as Heretic, Longlegs, Get Out, Nope, and Sinners. He said there are many strong horror titles to work with and that the team plans to have a field day drawing from them.

It is not yet confirmed which Wayans brother (beyond Marlon) will appear. Greg’s involvement is not finalized. Doofy’s character status remains uncertain, as Wayans made remarks implying death for Doofy but without clear confirmation. There is no full cast list beyond Faris, Hall, and the possible Wayans family member(s).

Marlon Wayans is laying groundwork for Scary Movie 6 with a mix of returning stars and possible legacy characters. He wants more Wayans present in the cast. Anna Faris and Regina Hall are confirmed. A set of horror films to spoof is already public. The film is expected to hit cinemas on June 12, 2026.

