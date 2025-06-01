7 questions left unanswered following The Wheel of Time’s cancellation 

Prime Video recently announced the cancellation of The Wheel of Time following its season 3 finale, leaving many fans shocked and creating a petition for its renewal.

The show followed Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a powerful woman who can channel the One Power in Aes Sedai, on a quest to gather four youths, one of whom might be the Dragon Reborn, prophesied to either save the world against the Dark One or end it forever.

By season 3, Rand al'Thor was confirmed to be the Dragon Reborn, and a major part of the storyline revolved around him grappling with his powers without straying over to the dark side. The Aes Sedai were at odds, with Black Ajahs working towards the downfall of the White Tower.

With new characters, major book-to-show changes, and multiple deaths in The Wheel of Time season 3, the cancellation left fans with unanswered questions. Let us take a look into the same.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers for the books ahead.

The Wheel of Time season 3 cancellation: What is the fate of the main characters?

1) What would Rand's future have been like?

Rand is the Dragon Reborn (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

With the fate of the world dependent on him, Rand's powers and storyline were at a precarious point in The Wheel of Time season 3. His ability to channel the Saidin half of the One Power meant that he was in the Dark One's grip and could lose his mind eventually. While that seemed unlikely in the season finale, the abrupt cancellation leaves his fate uncertain.

In the books, Rand indeed battles the Dark One and the Moridin and wins, but the victory comes at a cost. His soul-swapping endeavor with Moridin kills the latter, leaving Rand's soul trapped in Moridin's, and he wanders away, having fulfilled the prophecy. It would have been interesting to see how this translated onto the screen, and if Rand survived at all.

2) What would Nynaeve's power trajectory have been like?

Nynaeve unleashes her true strength (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

In the season finale of The Wheel of Time, Nynaeve unblocks her ability to channel the One Power after experiencing a near-death experience when Liandrin throws her into the Tanchico Bay. After a long struggle, seeing her part the water and walk ashore signaled a new era for her.

As book fans are aware, Nynaeve's power and wisdom are key in Rand's final battle in the Pit of Doom against the Dark One, which meant that the season 3 finale reveal set her up for a riveting story arc. With the cancellation, fans will be left wondering what her future would look like.

3) Would Mat and Min have become a couple?

Min had a pivotal role in the show (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

With banter, occasional flirting, and excellent on-screen chemistry, fans experienced a deep bond forming between Kae Alexander's Min and Dónal Finn's Mat through seasons 2 and 3 of The Wheel of Time. After Liandrin released Mat from her grasp following the rumors about Nynaeve dying in season 2, he goes off on adventures with Min.

While fans are torn between the duo being best friends and having the potential for romance, it looked like the showrunners were setting them up for a relationship. In the books, Min is paired with Rand, making this an interesting on-screen twist. With the cancellation, that storyline will not play out.

4) Is Perrin's fate sealed with the Whitecloaks?

Perrin finds new romance in season 3 (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Perrin's storyline took big strides in The Wheel of Time season 3. After he tragically murdered his wife Laila in the pilot, he spent his life repenting, his guilt underscoring most of his decisions and big moments. But a new romance with Faile, a Hunter of the Horn, hinted at Perrin eventually working out his trauma.

In the penultimate episode of season 3, he surrendered to Dain and the Whitecloaks for his past crimes and did not appear in the final episode. Moreover, season 3 also had a remarkable lack of his Wolfbrother storyline, hinting at a bigger story arc in season 4. The cancellation leaves his fate unanswered.

5) How would Siuan Sanche's death have played out?

A major departure from the books (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Meanwhile, things escalated with the Ajahs, and Elaida's slow but consistent manipulation paid off when she convinced everyone that Siuan Sanche's support of Rand as the Dragon Reborn wouldn't end well. Elaida gathers the Ajahs and ousts Siuan, calling her a Darkfriend. After being tortured, Siuan is executed.

This is a major departure from the book's storyline, setting up The Wheel of Time season 4 for a different reality, with the Black Ajahs being uncovered and Elaida's true identity being explored. Would the powers of the White Tower weaken after the Ajahs divided in support of Siuan and Elaida? Is Elaida a Darkfriend? After being cancelled, fans cannot even turn to the books for answers to this one.

6) Where are the other important characters after season 3?

Logain Ablar in the show (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Several characters were yet to be introduced, while some recurring characters' motives and story arcs were left hanging in The Wheel of Time season 3 finale. For instance, there was constant mention of the eight Foresaken, but only five (Moghedein, Sammael, Ishmahel, Rahvin, and Lanfear) had been introduced. This begs the question: What more did the Foresaken have up their sleeve?

Another major character who did not have a presence in season 3 was Logain Ablar, the only other man to control the One Power and Rand's mentor. He didn't get closure, and with his mental health deteriorating, fans are left wondering what would've happened without the cancellation.

7) Would Moiraine's fate have been different in the show?

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Moiraine battled Lanfear in The Wheel of Time season 3 finale and survived, leaving the two severely injured. Her future is uncertain, although a huge trajectory awaits her in the books. Moiraine, presumed dead, is trapped by Lanfear in a parallel universe inhabited by the Finns. After escaping and barely surviving, she accompanies Rand in the final battle against the Dark One.

With the show changing a lot from the books, especially the happenings in the White Tower, Moiraine's fate might have looked completely different. But The Wheel of Time's cancellation brings her chapter to an abrupt close.

Fans can watch all episodes on Prime Video.

