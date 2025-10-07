7 Sean Bean Movies and Shows to Watch If You Loved Him in 'Anemone'

Sean Bean has established a career by taking roles that deal with impossible odds. In Anemone, his acting captures the essence of what makes him such an engaging presence on screen.

The show presents a chilling story where Bean depicts a man caught between duty and survival. His ability to convey vulnerability beneath a rough exterior shines throughout each plot.

For many years, Sean Bean has been the performer audiences turn to when a narrative requires weight and authenticity. From chilling thrillers to fantasy dramas, his filmography spans a wide range of genres and generations.

He brings nuance to every role, whether wielding a sword or navigating moral ambiguity.

For fans who enjoyed watching Anemone, there's an extensive list to explore. Here are seven essential performances that display why Sean Bean remains one of the most reliable actors in the industry.

Game of Thrones, Ronin, Sharpe, and four other Sean Bean movies and shows to watch if you liked Anemone

1) The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Sean Bean delivered one of his most legendary performances as Boromir in Peter Jackson's iconic adaptation. The character starts as a proud warrior from Gondor, determined to save his people from damage.

A balance of redemption and temptation marks Boromir's journey. Bean brings humanity to a man struggling with the weight of expectations. His death sequence remains one of the cinema's most emotional moments. The way he fights to protect Pippin and Merry displays his true character and heart.

This performance proved Sean Bean could anchor a huge franchise while delivering intimate character work. The performance resonates because it feels earned, not manufactured.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Game of Thrones

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

As Ned Stark, Sean Bean set the tone for an entire show. His portrayal of a respected Lord of Winterfell became the moral compass for the first season of the show. Ned represents everything honourable and good in a world that punishes kindness without mercy.

Bean portrays him with unwavering principles and quiet strength. The character's fate shocked viewers worldwide, solidifying the show's reputation for unpredictability.

Sean Bean made audiences care deeply about a man who refuses to compromise his values. His presence gave the show its emotional core. Even after Ned Stark's death, his influence continued to echo through his children in every subsequent season. The performance reminded everyone why Bean excels at playing noble men facing corrupt systems.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) National Treasure

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this adventure film, Sean Bean portrays the role of Ian Howe, a treasure hunter whose partnership with Nicolas Cage's character becomes complex.

The role enables Bean to explore a more villainous side without losing his core. Ian is ruthless but not caricaturish, driven by ambition and greed. Bean adds a layer to what could have been a one-dimensional villain. His chemistry with Cage creates tension that takes the narrative forward.

Sean Bean proves he can be just as compelling as the opposition. His portrayal makes Ian a worthy opponent rather than an easy obstacle to overcome. The actor displays his range beyond heroic characters.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Ronin

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This thriller features Sean Bean in an unforgettable supporting role as Spence, a part of an international team of mercenaries. The movie focuses on a group hired to steal a mysterious briefcase. Spence's fate is soon to come, but Bean makes an impact in his limited screen time. His character's emotional depth becomes a risk in a world where weakness is often seen as a death sentence.

The film's intense approach to action and character suits Bean's strengths with accuracy. Sean Bean holds his own alongside Robert De Niro and Jean Reno. The role showcased his ability to leave a mark, even in minor parts. His presence adds rawness to the mercenary team dynamic.

5) Sharpe

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

As Richard Sharpe, a fictional British soldier, Sean Bean found one of his defining roles. The show follows a soldier's rise through the ranks during the Napoleonic Wars.

Sharpe is intelligent, tough, and fiercely loyal to his team. Bean plays him with a working class edge that sets the character apart from his elite officers.

The role spans years and several adventures across war-torn Europe. Sean Bean brings depth and consistency to Sharpe's evolution from rifleman to colonel.

The show displays his action capabilities and dramatic range. Sharpe remains beloved by viewers who discovered Bean through these movies. This character proved he could carry a long running franchise on his shoulders alone.

The series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) The Martian

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In Ridley Scott's survival epic, Sean Bean embodies the role of Mitch Henderson, NASA's flight director. The character role is less physically demanding than his typical productions, but no less crucial. Mitch represents the people fighting to bring Matt Damon's stranded astronaut home. Bean brings determination and warmth to the character.

His sequences provide emotional grounding amid the technical struggles of the rescue mission. Sean Bean contributes to an ensemble cast where every performance matters.

His presence adds grounding to the NASA scenes. The role demonstrates that he can excel in contemporary settings as easily as in period pieces.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Time

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This British prison drama features Bean as Mark Cobden, a teacher convicted after killing a man in a drunk driving accident. The show examines punishment, guilt, and redemption through Mark's eyes.

Bean delivers one of the most vulnerable performances as a man succumbs to the consequences of his own actions. His character's psychological suffering feels painfully honest throughout the limited show.

The confined setting intensifies every emotional beat. Bean makes Mark's suffering tangible without seeking sympathy. His sequences with Stephen Graham create a compelling drama. This recent work demonstrates that Bean continues to push himself with increasingly complex material. The performance strips away any heroic posturing for raw humanity.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Sean Bean continues to choose roles that challenge both the audience and himself. His body of work offers something for every type of viewer. These seven titles represent different parts of an actor who refuses to be typecast.

