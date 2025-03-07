7 shows to watch if you like Shoresy season 4

Shoresy season 4 continues the high-energy, foul-mouthed, and hockey-fueled antics of the beloved Letterkenny spin-off. Premiering on Crave in Canada on January 24, 2025, and on Hulu in the US on February 26, 2025, this season sees Shoresy grappling with life after his championship-winning run with the Sudbury Bulldogs.

After years of hard-hitting play, concussions have forced him off the ice, pushing him toward a new path in media and coaching. However, adjusting to life without playing the game isn’t easy, especially when the team’s post-victory celebrations start causing problems in town.

Despite the shift in Shoresy’s career, Shoresy season 4 doesn’t lose its signature humor, quick-witted banter, and gritty camaraderie that made it a fan favorite. The season balances hockey action with hilarious locker-room moments and heartfelt character development, making it a must-watch for fans of sports comedies.

For those who loved Shoresy season 4, here are seven series worth checking out.

Letterkenny, Brockmire, and more shows like Shoresy season 4

1) Letterkenny

Before Shoresy got his own series, he was a loud-mouthed side character in Letterkenny, the comedy that started it all.

Created by Jared Keeso, Letterkenny follows the quirky residents of a small Canadian town, tackling everything from farm life to beer-league hockey to absurd small-town rivalries. The show is known for its rapid-fire dialogue, hilarious banters, and unapologetically Canadian humor.

Fans of Shoresy season 4 will appreciate the sharp writing and offbeat humor of Letterkenny. Many familiar faces from Shoresy appear in its parent series, making it a natural watch for anyone who loves the fast-paced comedy that Keeso is known for.

Whether it’s the hockey boys or the skids, the characters in Letterkenny bring a unique charm that keeps the laughs coming.

2) Full Swing

Still from the trailer of Full Swing (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Full Swing on Netflix is a great option for those who want a sports documentary trying to portray the fervor of rivalry.

Offering a behind-the-scenes view of the mental and physical demands of golf, this series follows professional players as they negotiate the highs and lows of the PGA Tour. It depicts personal rivalries, pivotal events that define careers, and the pressure of delivering at the best level.

Like Shoresy season 4, Full Swing looks at the commitment and sacrifices needed to participate in a tough sport. Although hockey and golf are physically different, the will to win and the individuals behind the game make this documentary equally fascinating.

3) Brockmire

Still from the trailer of Brockmire (Image via YouTube/IFC)

Brockmire is a program about Jim Brockmire, a disgraced baseball commentator trying to restart his career in a failing minor league. Played by Hank Azaria, Brockmire is a hilariously unvarnished guy whose path from rock bottom to atonement is full of biting humor, emotional depth, and crazy events.

Fans of Shoresy season 4 will value Brockmire's unvarnished protagonist and its blend of sports, comedy, and personal challenges. Although Brockmire is striving to recover his position in baseball, and Shoresy is negotiating life after hockey, their paths in some respects are parallel. Both shows feature charismatic but imperfect leaders who won't hold back, creating constantly fascinating narratives.

4) Eastbound & Down

For those who love a brash and over-the-top sports comedy, Eastbound & Down is a must-watch. The series follows Kenny Powers, a washed-up former MLB pitcher who returns to his hometown to work as a gym teacher after his career flames out. Kenny is arrogant, crude, and completely unfiltered, but his journey to redemption is as hilarious as it is chaotic.

Like Shoresy season 4, Eastbound & Down thrives on its protagonist’s outrageous antics, witty banter, and sports-related drama. Kenny Powers and Shoresy share a similar loudmouth, no-holds-barred attitude, making both characters equally entertaining to watch.

If you enjoy watching a cocky yet oddly endearing athlete try to navigate life outside their prime, Eastbound & Down delivers that experience with plenty of laughs.

5) Ted Lasso

Still from the trailer of Ted Lasso (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Ted Lasso is worth looking at if Shoresy season 4 interests you. It is another sports-oriented show but in a different style.

The Emmy-winning show centers on American football coach Ted Lasso, hired to run an English soccer team despite lacking knowledge of the game. An apparently hopeless situation becomes a funny and touching story of leadership, resilience, and cooperation.

Ted Lasso and Shoresy both stress sports camaraderie and character-driven humor quite strongly. Additionally, even though Ted and Shoresy have distinct ideas about leadership, they both motivate allegiance and respect from their people in unusual ways.

Ted Lasso is a terrific choice if you are searching for a feel-good sports series that strikes a mix of comedy and emotional depth.

6) The League

Still from the trailer of The League (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

The League is a decent option for a mix of sports enthusiasm and raw humor. The series follows a group of friends who take their fantasy football league very seriously. This results in crazy bets, personal rivalries, and lots of smack talk. Although the show isn't about professional athletes, Shoresy season 4's viewers would find the perfect fit in its trash-talking comedy and competitive attitude.

Like Shoresy, The League depends on fast-witted conversation, overdone pranks, and a cast of characters that are both absurd and sympathetic. Whether they are negotiating real-life issues or plotting against one another for a championship, the group's antics never fail to thrill.

The League should provide a good amount of wild fun if the locker-room chatter in Shoresy season 4 got you giggling.

7) Kim's Convenience

Kim's Convenience presents an equal measure of humor and compassion for a different sort of Canadian comedy.

Balancing generational disputes, cultural differences, and daily mishaps, the show centers on the Kim family, Korean-Canadian, as they run their convenience shop in Toronto. Though it doesn't center on athletics, the series could be a wonderful companion piece due to its clever dialogue and charming cast.

Moreover, Kim's Convenience shines in biting humor, character-driven narrative, and portrayal of Canadian locales, much like Shoresy. It also presents an equally interesting and amusing experience if Shoresy season 4 had you captivated with its close-knit connections and fast-paced humor.

Shoresy has been renewed for a fifth season.

